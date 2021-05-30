Noodles Market 2019 Global Share,Trend,Segmentation and Forecast to 2023
Description:-
The analysts forecast the global noodles market to grow at a CAGR of 5.20% during the period 2017-2021.
The concept of packaged food originated with the need for easy-to-cook and easy-to-consume foods. Noodles is a staple food made from unleavened dough, which is extruded, stretched, or rolled flat and cut into one or different shapes. A noodle is a narrow strip made from flour or rice or egg dough, which is rolled thin and dried, boiled, and served in soups or casseroles.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global noodles market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers sales, volume, and value.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The report, Global Noodles Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Nestlé
• NISSIN FOODS
• PT INDOFOOD SUKSES MAKMUR
• Ting Hsin International Group
• Toyo Suisan Kaisha
• Unilever
Other prominent vendors
• ACECOOK VIETNAM
• AJINOMOTO
• C.J. Group
• Conagra Brands
• House Foods Group
• ITC
• Inbisco
• Kraft Heinz
• NONGSHIM
• OTTOGI
• Pinehill Arabia Food
• SANYO FOODS
• VIFON (VIETNAM FOOD INDUSTRIES JOINT STOCK COMPANY)
• Winner Foods
Market driver
• Growing demand for convenient food products
Market challenge
• Health concerns affecting sales
Market trend
• Use of natural additives
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table Of Contents – Major Key Points
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
- Market outline
- Global packaged food market
PART 05: Market landscape
- Market overview
- Traditional noodles making process
- Market size and forecast
- Five forces analysis
PART 06: Market segmentation by product
- Global noodles market by product
- Global instant noodles market
- Global chilled and frozen noodles market
- Global dried and other noodles market
PART 07: Market segmentation by distribution channel
PART 08: Geographical segmentation
- Global noodles market by geography
- Noodles market in APAC
- Noodles market in the Americas
- Noodles market in EMEA
PART 09: Key leading countries
- Noodles market in China
- Noodles market in Indonesia
- Noodles market in Japan
- Noodles market in Vietnam
PART 10: Decision framework
Continued……
