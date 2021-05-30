North America Trauma Fixation Devices Market is growing due to advanced medical facilities and favorable reimbursement policies.

Trauma fixation devices are used for treatment of internal injuries, such as dislocations, fractures, bruises and external injuries, burns, cuts, and others such injuries. Internal fixation devices are implanted into the body for the stabilization of severe fractures and dislocations, and deformity correction procedures. Whereas, external fixation devices are used to hold the bone in place by means of an external frame in cases of open fractures, severe soft tissue damage and burn injuries. These devices help to align fractured bones, prevent improper bone recovery, promote faster healing of external injuries, and complete repair of internal injuries. In the current market scenario, the increasing participation in sports opens up new avenues for trauma fixation devices market.

The North America trauma fixation market is expected to witness a surge in the future due to the rising count of geriatric patients suffering from osteoporosis and other bone diseases, increasing incidents of road and burn accidents cases. In addition, the increasing investments by governments agencies and multinational companies would augment the market growth. Furthermore, the availability of advanced medical facilities, favorable reimbursement policies and high healthcare expenditure are expected to drive the market growth. On the other hand, factors such as high cost of surgeries, competitive pricing, and availability of substitutes would restrain the market growth. The demand for improved facilities in trauma surgeries has led manufacturers to focus on developing products that are less invasive and more anatomical, such as low-profile plating system for extremity fixation procedures and Polyaxial plating system for improving screw placement. The increasing participation in sports opens up new avenues for trauma fixation devices market.

The North America trauma fixation devices market is segmented based on types, end users, and country. Based on type, the trauma fixation devices market is segmented into internal fixation devices and external fixation devices. The internal fixation device market is further sub-segmented into screws, rods, plates, nails and wires. On the basis of end users, the market is divided into hospitals, point of care testing, and others (ambulatory care units, emergency units, and trauma centers) . Geographic breakdown and deep analysis of each of the aforesaid segments is included for United States, Canada, and Mexico.

The key market payers of the North America trauma fixation devices market profiled in the report include Stryker Corporation, Zimmer Holdings Inc., DePuy Synthes (Companies of Johnson & Johnson), Smith & Nephew PLC, Tornier Inc., and Biomet Inc. among others. The leading companies have implemented new product launches, mergers and acquisitions as few of the key developmental strategies, with a view to gain a stronger foothold in the North America trauma fixation device market.

Geographically, the North America trauma fixation devices market is segmented into United States, Canada, and Mexico.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:

North America Trauma Fixation Devices Market By Type

Internal Fixation Devices – By Type

Screws

Rods

Plates

Nails

Wires

External Fixation Devices – By technology

Unilateral fixation

Circular fixation

Hybrid fixation

North America Trauma Fixation Devices Market By End Users

Hospitals

Point of care testing

Other

North America Trauma Fixation Devices Market By Country