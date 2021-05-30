Oral Hygiene Products Market Growing Growth Opportunities, Driving Factors With Top Players

The oral hygiene products market is significantly dominated by leading manufactures present in the oral care industry. The consolidated nature of oral hygiene products market offers addressable business opportunities for the new entrants. The adoption of innovative products such as electric toothbrushes and battery-powered toothbrushes, dental floss, denture cleansers & fixatives and fresh breath strips is growing. Suppliers of oral care products can take this immense opportunity to cater the growing demand for oral hygiene products. Key players, such as Colgate-Palmolive, Procter & Gamble, Unilever, GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Johnson & Johnson, account for more than 80% revenue share in the global oral hygiene products market. Furthermore, increasing collaboration of companies operating in oral hygiene products market with local distributors would lead to increased product penetration in the oral hygiene products market.

Increased Preference for Mouthwash/Rinse

The mouth wash/rinse oral hygiene products are gaining acceptance in the U.S. market. Increasing incidence of oral diseases such as dental caries, gingivitis and halitosis, especially due to poor oral care has increased demand for oral hygiene products in order to maintain oral hygiene. Moreover, ready availability of oral hygiene products majorly toothpaste, mouthwash, tooth brush and floss through wide distribution channels leads to high revenue generation in the oral hygiene products market. Prolonged ignorance towards oral health can lead to serious oral diseases majorly including dental caries, gingivitis, halitosis, periodontitis and Peri-implantitis. The incidence of these diseases can be avoided by using different oral hygiene products, where toothpaste is mostly used. The growing need to maintain a standard oral hygiene has surged the demand for oral hygiene products, and the growth of the oral hygiene products market.

Availability of Innovative and Attractive Oral Hygiene Products

Availability of innovative products such as battery-powered toothbrushes, electric toothbrush, dental floss, fresh breath strips, chewing gums and denture adhesive creams, denture cleansers and fixatives is one of the major factors driving the growth of the oral hygiene products market. These products are rapidly adopted by the middle- and high-income groups. The key market players over last two years are focused on adopting new strategies that involve expansion of R&D facilities, merger and acquisition activities, collaborations and innovative product launches such as teeth whitening products. For instance, in 2013, Colgate entered into a collaboration with the Indian Dental Association in order to conduct various dental check-up campaigns.

Growing Awareness Regarding Dental Hygiene

Several initiatives for oral health awareness are being undertaken by leading oral hygiene market players over the recent years. The companies such as Colgate-Palmolive, Johnson & Johnson, Unilever, Proctor & Gamble are focused on spreading awareness regarding good oral health and dental hygiene. For instance, the American Association of Orthodontists (AAO) in 2015, collaborated with Crest/Oral-B in order to raise awareness regrading good oral care habits and hygiene maintenance particularly for orthodontic patients

Also, Crest + Oral-B’s partnership with the AAO involved a number of initiatives to generate awareness among both consumers and dental professionals. Thus, owing to the increased awareness regarding essential oral care, the demand for oral hygiene products such as toothpaste, toothbrush, dental floss, mouthwash/rinse, denture cleansers, etc., is projected to increase at a robust rate over the coming years.

Competitive Landscape

The competition section of the oral hygiene products market features profiles of key players operating in the market based on their shares, differential strategies, product offerings, marketing approach and company dashboard. Examples of some of the key players operating in the oral hygiene products market include Colgate-Palmolive, Procter & Gamble, Unilever, GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Johnson & Johnson, 3M Company, Dabur India Ltd., Dentsply Sirona, Ultradent Products, Inc., and Dentaid SL.

Definition

Oral hygiene products such as toothpaste, mouth wash, floss, toothbrush and others are specifically indicated for oral hygiene maintenance. They find large applications for major disease indications including dental caries, gingivitis, halitosis, periodontitis and peri-implantitis.

About the Report

PMR conducted a research study on oral hygiene products market for the forecast period 2018 to 2026. The oral hygiene products market report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the business opportunities prevailing in the oral hygiene products market along with insights on the oral hygiene products consumption trend, disease incidences, and awareness level for oral hygiene and oral hygiene products market competition. The report elaborates on the macroeconomic factors influencing the dynamics of oral hygiene products market and its futuristic potential.

Segmentation

The report offers a comprehensive taxonomy of oral hygiene products market based on product type, indication, distribution channel and region. The different oral hygiene products include toothpaste, toothbrush, mouth wash/rinse, floss, teeth whitening, orthodontic wax and denture cleansers & fixatives. These oral hygiene products can be easily availed from distribution channels such as supermarket/hypermarket, drug stores, retail pharmacies and E-commerce. The oral hygiene products market has been analysed across regions of North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and MEA.

Additional Questions Answered

Some of the additional questions addressed in this report on oral hygiene products market-

What is the revenue potential of oral hygiene products across regions of North America and Europe?

Who are the key competitors and what are their portfolios in oral hygiene products market?

What are major challenges influencing the growth of the oral hygiene products market?

How intervention from regulatory authority is shaping the oral hygiene products market growth?

Research Methodology

The oral hygiene products market has been estimated based on supply-demand approach. The market was first calculated based on oral hygiene products consumption in different region/countries. The oral hygiene products volume was estimated based on the consumption of various types of oral hygiene products in top 20 countries globally across mentioned five disease indications. Other qualitative factors analysed during volume estimation for oral hygiene products incorporate awareness level for oral hygiene and others. This information is further validated with rigorous primary research (including interviews, surveys, in-person interactions, and viewpoints of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (including verified paid sources, authentic trade journals, and resourceful databases). The research study on oral hygiene products market also includes top trends and macro as well as micro economic factors shaping the oral hygiene products market. With this approach, the report on oral hygiene products market anticipates the industry attractiveness of every major segment in oral hygiene products over the forecast period.