Over-the-Air (OTA) Testing Market is Growing at a high CAGR by 2025 according to a new Research Report by Cetecom, Eurofins Scientific, Bureau Veritas, SGS, Intertek, UL LLC, Anritsu, Keysight Technologies, Rohde & Schwarz,

Over-the-air (OTA) testing is conducted for wireless devices to ensure the receiver and antenna performance. Devices, such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, routers, and others, are some of the examples that are required to undergo the OTA testing. In addition, a number of organizations, such as regulatory agencies, standard organizations, industrial bodies, and telecom carriers, requires the testing for further procedures of the devices.

Owing to rise and penetration of internet of things (IoT) and machine to machine (M2M) devices, there is a demand for the global over-the-air (OTA) testing market. Also, the trend of smart cities and smart homes has been increasing, which gives an added advantage to this market. Furthermore, emerging technologies, such as 5G, are expected to propel the growth of the global OTA testing market.

Get PDF sample copy: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/AMR00013916



Companies Covered in this Report are:

Intertek Group Plc.

UL LLC

Anritsu Corporation

Keysight Technologies, Inc.

ROHDE & SCHWARZ GmbH & Co. KG

RWTV GmbH (CETECOM GmbH)

Eurofins Scientific SE

Bureau Veritas SA

Microwave Vision Group

SGS SA

The report includes the study of the global OTA testing market with respect to the growth prospects and restraints based on the regional analysis. In addition, the study includes Porter’s five forces analysis of the industry to determine the impact of suppliers, competitors, new entrants, substitutes, and buyers on the market growth.

The global OTA market is segmented on the basis of technology, industry vertical, application, and region. By technology, the market is categorized into cellular, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi. As per industry vertical, it is classified into aerospace & defense, consumer electronics, automotive, logistics, healthcare, and government. Depending on application, the market is bifurcated into home automation, mobile payment system, utilities management product, traffic control system, and others. Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players, such as Intertek, UL LLC, Anritsu, Keysight Technologies, Rohde & Schwarz, Cetecom, Eurofins Scientific, Bureau Veritas, Microwave Vision Group (MVG), and SGS, are included in the report.

KEY BENEFITS

This report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and dynamics in the global over-the-air (OTA) testing market.

An in-depth analysis is carried out by constructing market estimations for key market segments between 2017 and 2025.

This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations from 2017 to 2025, which helps to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

An extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the market framework.

Porter’s five forces model analysis of the industry illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers participating in the market.

Current and future trends have been outlined to determine the overall attractiveness and determine the profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold in the market.

To Purchase This report details at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/AMR00013916

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Technology

Cellular

Bluetooth

Wi-Fi

By Industry Vertical

Aerospace & defense

Consumer electronics

Automotive

Logistics & transportation

Healthcare

By Application

Home automation

Mobile payment system

Utilities management system

Traffic control system

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

About Premium Market Insights:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers.

The market research industry has changed in last decade. As corporate focus has shifted to niche markets and emerging countries, a number of publishers have stepped in to fulfil these information needs. We have experienced and trained staff that helps you navigate different options and lets you choose best research solution at most effective cost.

Contact Us:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Organization: Premium Market Insights

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1-646-491-9876