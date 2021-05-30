Prepacked Column Market Booming by Size, Revenue and Trend in 2019

Prepacked columns are ready-to-use columns for chromatography testing, which are standardized high-performance bioprocessing columns prepacked with a range of bioprocess media. It is used in several chromatographic applications, such as separation of proteins, DNA, plasmids, endotoxins, vaccines and viruses. It eliminates time-consuming & laborious column packing, cleaning, and sterilizing and reduces time for testing, validation and documentation. Small size prepacked columns are useful for method optimization and parameter screening. Robust design and validated prepacked methods enable consistency and flexibility in operations of prepacked column. The innovative disposable prepacked columns are introduced in the market in order to achieve greater productivity and efficiency.

The key factors driving the world prepacked column market are cost-effective purification of biological drugs, virus titer reduction, and increasing demand of purification of antibodies. However, high cost and inability to choose size of resins by laboratory professionals are factors hindering the growth of the market. The increase in use of disposable systems and need for better single-use technology creates new opportunities for the prepacked column market.

The world prepacked column market is segmented based on product type and geography. The product types include 1-100 ml, 100-1000 ml, and >1L. Geographically, the market is further classified into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The key market players profiled in the report are GE Lifesciences, Bio-Lad Laboratories Inc., Atoll GmbH, Life Technologies (Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.), Phenomenex Inc., EMD Millipore, Repligen Corp., and Agilent Technologies. few of the strategies, such as joint ventures, new product launches, partnerships, and agreements have been implemented by key manufacturers to gain stronghold in the market.

