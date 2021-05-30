Protein Purification and Isolation Market Key Players are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Merck Millipore, QIAGEN N.V., Agilent Technologies, Promega Corporation, Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, Purolite Corporation

Protein purification is the process of isolating proteins from the complex mixtures of cells, tissues, or organisms based on differences in their physical properties. The protein purification process aims to isolate the huge amount of functional protein with least contaminants. The process isolates proteins and non-protein parts in the mixture to separate desired protein. It is beneficial for the characterization of the function, determining structure, and interactions of the protein to be studied. Technological innovations create new pathways in the protein purification and isolation technologies.

The driving factors of the global protein purification and isolation market are growing need to identify new protein-based drug molecules, increased research in the pharmaceutical and biotechnological fields, and rising demand for rapid purification kits to rapidly screen, prepare, purify, and concentrate protein samples. In addition, various factors, such as increased funding from both public and private research bodies for research & development and growing research in the field of structure-based drug design complement the growth of the market. However, high cost of purification instruments and lack of skilled professionals are factors hindering the growth of the market. Increasing need to identify new ligands for the drug discovery process and demand for protein therapeutics create opportunities in the market.

The global protein purification and isolation market is segmented based on technology, product, application, end user, and geography. The market is further classified based on technology into ultrafiltration, precipitation, preparative chromatography, electrophoresis, Western blotting, dialysis & diafiltration, and centrifugation. Furthermore, the segment preparative chromatography is classified into affinity chromatography (IMAC, IAC, and Bead-based), ion exchange, reverse-phase, hydrophobic charge induction, and size exclusion chromatography. The segment electrophoresis is further categorized into gel electrophoresis, isoelectric focusing, and capillary electrophoresis.

The market is further segmented on the basis of product into instruments and consumables. The segment consumables is further classified into protein purification kits, protein purification reagents, prepacked columns, protein purification resins, magnetic beads, and other consumables. On the basis of application, the market is classified into drug screening, protein-protein interaction studies, biomarker discovery, target identification, disease diagnostics & monitoring, and protein therapeutics. The market is further classified based on end users into academic medical institutes, hospitals and diagnostics centers, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and contract research organizations.

The global protein purification and isolation market is further categorized geographically into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World (RoW). The North America market is further classified into Canada and U.S. The Asia-Pacific market is further classified into China, Japan, India, and the Rest of the Asia (RoA). The European region is further divided into France, Italy, Spain, Germany, U.K., and Rest of the Europe (RoE). The Rest of the World include Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

The major manufacturers profiled in the report are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Merck Millipore, QIAGEN N.V., Agilent Technologies, Promega Corporation, Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, Purolite Corporation, GE Healthcare Life Sciences, and Roche Applied Science. The manufacturers implement strategies such as partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, and other to strengthen their position in the market.

