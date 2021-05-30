Research report explores the Americas Clinical Chemistry Analyzer Market tremendous growth in near future during 2019 – 2026

A clinical chemistry analyzer is used to determine concentration of metabolites, proteins, sugars, and electrolytes in samples of bodily fluids, such as plasma, serum, urine, and others. It is a device where samples are first inserted in a slot or tray, then tests are programmed through a keypad, and results are displayed on a screen. An analyzer diagnoses and treats fatal diseases, such as diabetes, HIV, cancer, hepatitis, thyroid problems, and others. Clinical conditions of liver function, kidney function, and hemoglobin levels can be determined with the help of an analyzer. Technological advancements in clinical chemistry analyzers enable users to obtain accurate results in less duration.

Rising healthcare expenditure, increasing aging population, contagious diseases, such as tuberculosis, malaria, and increase in criminal activities are factors driving the growth of the Americas clinical chemistry analyzer market. However, high cost of device and shortage of skilled professionals are the restraining factors in this market. Laboratory automation, growing infrastructure facilities and technological advancements are likely to create opportunities for the market.

The Americas clinical chemistry analyzer market is segmented in terms of type, technology, end user, and geography. On the basis of type, the market is classified into semi-automated and fully-automated analyzers. Furthermore, the fully automated analyzer market is classified into entry level, medium throughput, large high throughput, and ultra large high throughput based on tests per hour. Based on technology, the market is categorized into wet and dry chemistry. The market is segmented based on end user into academic research institutes, diagnostic laboratories, hospitals, and other end users. The market is geographically categorized into the U.S., Canada, Chile, Mexico, and Rest of America (RoA).

The major manufacturers of clinical chemistry analyzers are Abbott Diagnostics, Roche Diagnostics, Beckman Coulter, Siemens AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics, Randox Laboratories Ltd., ElitechGroup, Horiba, and Mindray. Various strategies, such as partnerships, mergers, joint ventures, and new product launches have been implemented by the leading market players to strengthen their position in the industry.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:

By Type

Semi-Automated

Fully-Automated

By Technology

Wet Chemistry

Dry Chemistry

By End User

Academic Research Institutes

Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories

Other End Users

By Geography