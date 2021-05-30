Social Media Management Market set to grow according to forecasts – Digimind, Falcon.io ApS, Google, Hootsuite Media, IBM, Google, Salesforce, Sprout Social, Sysomos, Zoho

Social media management is the act of creating, scheduling, analyzing, and engaging with content posted on social media platforms, like Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Social media management tools and services are used to develop social media presence as a priority.

The report aims to provide an overview of the social media management market with detailed market segmentation by component, application, organization size, deployment model, industry vertical. The global social media management market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading social media management market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the social media management market.

Top Key Players profiles in this report includes, Digimind, Falcon.io ApS, Google, Hootsuite Media Inc., IBM, Google, Salesforce.com, Inc., Sprout Social, Inc., Sysomos, Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd.

The Social Media Management market is heavily influenced by driving factors such as increase in Return on Investment (RoI) on social media strategy, increased focus on the market and competitive intelligence and also to enhance the customer experience need for social media measurement. However, the regulatory and compliance constraints and the lack of common standards and laws are the restraints of this market.

The global social media management market is segmented on the basis of component, application, organization size, deployment model, industry vertical. Based on component, the market is segmented as below social media marketing, social media listening, monitoring, and analytics, social media asset and content management and social media risk and compliance management. Based on application the market is segmented as sales and marketing management, customer experience management, competitive intelligence, risk management and fraud detection. On basis of organization size the market is segmented as small organizations, medium organizations, and large enterprises. On basis of deployment model the market is segmented as premises and cloud. Based on industry vertical the market is segmented as banking, financial services and insurance, retail and ecommerce, government and public sector, healthcare and life sciences, telecom and It, media and entertainment, manufacturing, travel and hospitality.

The reports cover key developments in the Social Media Management market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players.

The report analyzes factors affecting Social Media Management market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Social Media Management market in these regions.

