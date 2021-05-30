Spacesuit Industry Global Production,Growth,Share,Demand and Applications Forecast to 2023
Description:-
The analysts forecast the global spacesuit market to grow at a CAGR of 7.21% during the period 2017-2021.
Spacesuits are worn by astronauts in outer space for keeping themselves alive in space. They are also worn by the crew members inside a spacecraft as a safety mechanism in case of loss of cabin pressure. The global spacesuit market is significantly consolidated with the presence of a limited number of vendors and buyers, where National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and ROSCOSMOS (Russian Space Agency) are the major end-users of spacesuits. Therefore, the established vendors restrict new players from venturing into the niche market.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global spacesuit market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the unit sales of spacesuits in the base and projected years.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The report, Global Spacesuit Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Boeing
• David Clark
• ILC Dover
• NPP Zvezda
• Oceaneering International
Other prominent vendors
• Austrian Space Forum (OeWF)
• Final Frontier Design
• Pacific Spaceflight
• UTC Aerospace Systems
Market driver
• Implementation of 3D printing technologies
Market challenge
• High development costs
Market trend
• Investments in development of wearable tech glasses
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table Of Contents – Major Key Points
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope ofthe report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
- Market outline
PART 05: Market landscape
- Market overview
- Market size and forecast
- Five forces analysis
PART 06: Market segmentation by types
- Global spacesuit market: Segmentation by spacesuit types
- Global EVA suits market
- Global IVA suits market
PART 07: Geographical segmentation
- Geographical segmentation of global spacesuit market
- Spacesuit market in the Americas
- Spacesuit market in EMEA
- Spacesuit market in APAC
PART 08: Decision framework
PART 09: Drivers and challenges
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 10: Market trends
- Investments in development of wearable tech glasses
- Emerging space travel concept
- Development of multipurpose garments
Continued……
