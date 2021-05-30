Spine Bone Stimulators Market : Growth Factors with Definite Industry Strategy (2014 – 2022)

Global Spine Bone Stimulators Market was valued at $562 million in 2015, and is expected to reach $724 million by 2022, supported by a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period 2014 – 2022. Bone stimulators are used to enhance the bone’s healing process, which is crucial for spinal fusion procedure. A bone stimulator, may be internal or external, is a small device that delivers low-voltage electrical currents directly to the spinal area where bone growth (spine fusion) is about to occur. Typically, these devices are worn after spine fusion. Factors such as increase in geriatric population and rise in incidence of spinal disorders boost the market growth. However, advent of bone growth stimulating drugs, fixation instrumentation during fusion and non-union fractures, and high initial cost of these devices are expected to impede this market growth.

Spine bone stimulators are used during a spinal fusion surgery along with spinal instrumentation (plates, rods, and screws) and bone grafts. These stimulators send low-level electrical signals to the fusion site, in turn activating the body’s natural bone healing process, which gets impaired in at-risk patients and preventing delayed unions or non-union of the spine fractures. According to an article published by NCBI in 2009, more than 10% of the total 7.9 million annual fracture patients in the U.S. experience non-union or delayed unions, thus complicating the treatment of bone fractures. Thus, to stimulate bone healing, stimulators such as electrical stimulators and low-intensity pulse ultrasound are used. Currently, non-invasive bone stimulators like pulse electromagnetic field (PEMF) stimulators are most commonly used, owing to their benefits such as low complication rates.

On the basis of product type, spine bone stimulators are bifurcated into non-invasive and invasive stimulators. Non-invasive spine stimulators are worn outside the body, while invasive stimulators are designed to be surgically implanted. Internal bone stimulators are used in patients who are at the risk of poor bone healing, and are implanted by the surgeon inside the patient during spinal surgery. On the other hand, external stimulators are used after the surgery to enhance bone healing and can be removed without the need for a second surgery, in addition to being cost-effective.

The key companies operating in the spine bone stimulators market are Aetna, Inc., Bioventus LLC, DJO Global, Inc., elizur Corporation, IGEA S.p.A., Medtronic plc, Orchid Medical, Inc., Orthofix International N.V., Ossatec Benelux B.V., Smith & Nephew plc, Verve Consulting Inc., and Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

Spine Bone Stimulators Market Key Segments

The global spine bone stimulators market is segmented based on product, surgery type, and geography.

By Product

Non-Invasive Spine Bone Stimulators Pulsed Electromagnetic Field Device Capacitive Coupling(CC) and Combined (Electro) Magnetic Field (CMF) Devices

Invasive Spine Bone Stimulators

By Surgery

Open Spine Surgery

Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany UK Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China Australia India South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Brazil Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of LAMEA



