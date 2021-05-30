Amines are organic compounds that are derivatives of ammonia and one or more hydrogen atoms in these compounds are substituted by either aryl or alkyl group. The aim of this report is to analyze the present and future trends of the amines market as it is expected that several industrial applications would increase the consumption of these organic compounds. The study covers a deep dive analysis of the market potential of the various types and applications of the amines market. The report analyzes opportunities in the developed as well as emerging economies so that companies can make strategies as per their targeted regions.

Download the Sample Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-toc-and-sample/345?utm_source=satpr&utm_medium=Niranjan

The technical innovations in amines production has led to an improved use in industrial and consumer applications, which is a key driver for the market. Additionally, amines are being used in new industrial applications such as water treatment and it is expected that more industrial sectors would start using amines. Continuous research and development has led to multiples uses of the chemical, which is another driving factor for the market. However, the use of amines leads to human health concerns such as skin disorders, which is a restraint of the market. Moreover, stringent government regulations limit the use of amines in personal care products, which is one of the key applications of the market. The increasing consumption in new applications offers good growth opportunities for the market.

Amines Market Analysis by Types

The various types of amines included in the report are ethanolamine, alkyl amine, fatty amine, specialty amine, and ethyleneamine. The alkyl amine has the largest market share as it is the most important component of the compound which is used in multiple applications. However, specialty amine is expected to have the best market potential as it is specifically developed to be used in emerging industrial applications.

Amines Market Analysis by Applications

The amines market applications include agriculture, cleaning, gas treatment, personal care industry, petroleum, water treatment, and others. The personal care industry is projected to have the largest revenue share, as personal care products address, growing demand for improved lifestyle. However, water treatment is expected to have better market potential as compared to other applications due to increased emphasis on preservation of water quality.

Amines Market Analysis by Geographies

The geographic market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America, Middle East and Africa (LAMEA). The European region is the highest producer of amines with high consumption. Therefore, the current market share of Europe is the highest. However, due to the increasing demand and considerable investments by industry players in the Asia-Pacific region, it is expected that this region would have the best growth potential for the market.

For more Inquiry @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/345?utm_source=satpr&utm_medium=Niranjan

Competitive Landscape

Partnerships and collaborations are the key strategies adopted by industry players to increase their market share by sharing expertise and financial investments. Some of the key players profiled in the report are BASF, Clariant, Invista, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Celanese Corporation, Daicel Chemical Industries Ltd., Dow Chemicals, Ineos, Sinopec and Taminco.

High Level Analysis

The report analyzes the potency of buyers & suppliers, threat of substitute products and new entrants based on the Porter’s five-force model. The end-users of amines are industrial sectors where amines are used in production. The presence of chemical giants such as BASF and Mitsubishi Gas Chemicals give high negotiation power to the suppliers. The bargaining power of buyers is moderate as the switching cost of buyers is negligible. Threat of substitute products is low as amines have specific industrial use which other chemicals can’t fulfill. The market is capital intensive, which reduces the chance of new entrants. The rivalry among companies is low as they are indulging in partnerships and collaborations to share technical expertise. The value chain analysis provides insights about the role of all participants in the supply chain of the market. The key investment pockets are analyzed based on the market estimations of each segment. The key strategies adopted by the companies are analyzed in detail to give implications of the competitive scenario.

KEY BENEFITS

Extensive analysis of the factors that drive and limit the growth of the market are provided

Market estimations are done according to the present market scenario and expected future trends for the period 2013-2020 with 2012 as base year

In-depth analysis of various geographies would give an understanding of the trends in various regions so that companies can make region specific plans

Deep dive analysis of segments such as types, and applications provide insights that would allow companies to gain competitive edge

The in-depth discussion of the supply chain participants of the market provides value chain analysis

KEY DELIVERABLES

The market is segmented into types, applications and geographies as follows:

BY TYPES

Ethanolamine

Alkyl Amine

Fatty Amine

Specialty Amine

Ethyleneamine

BY APPLICATIONS

Agriculture

Cleaning

Gas Treatment

Personal Care Industry

Petroleum

Water Treatment

Others

BY GEOGRAPHY