Up-to-date Business Report on Corrugated Boxes Market by Demand 2017-2024

Exhibiting the market analysis for the next 10 years, Kenneth Research has updated its database of market intelligence reports by adding ‘Corrugated Boxes Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2024’ which includes detailed study on future prospects that are estimated to transform the global market significantly in upcoming years. The report also covers growth opportunities and overall demand for the Corrugated Boxes, market trends, the giant players in the industry and the strategies used by them to stay ahead of their competitors.

The global Corrugated Boxes Market is segmented by types into folder boxes, telescope boxes, rigid boxes and slotted boxes; by material type into linerboard, medium and others; by end use industries into food & beverages, electrical & electronics, e-commerce industries, others and by regions.

The increasing industrialization coupled with rapidly expanding e-commerce is expected to propel the market growth of the corrugated boxes market during the forecast period. Based on end user industries electrical and electronics sub-segment is expected to lead during the forecast period. This is attributed to the high application of corrugated boxes for packaging of various electronics products.

North America is expected to dominate the corrugated boxes market on the account of high industrialization and high penetration of e-commerce industry. Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow with highest CAGR during the forecast period on the account of rapidly increasing e-commerce industry in the region.

Rapidly expanding E-commerce Industry

Rapidly expanding E-commerce industry coupled with the increasing demand from various end user industries such as food & beverages, e-commerce industries and electrical & electronics. Additionally, increasing demand for electronics, medicines and other products is expected to further drive the corrugated boxes market during the forecast period. Moreover, the increasing population coupled with the rising disposable income in various countries is supporting the corrugated boxes market.

However, the rising prices of raw materials coupled with cost included with the manufacturing process of corrugated boxes is expected to hinder the market growth of the corrugated boxes during the forecast period.

The report titled “Global Corrugated Boxes Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027” delivers detailed overview of the global Corrugated boxes market in terms of market segmentation by type, by material type, by end-user industries and by regions.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global corrugated boxes market which includes company profiling of WestRock Company, Smurfit Kappa Group Plc, International Paper Company, Georgia Pacific LLC, Oji Holdings Corporation, DS Smith Packaging Limited, Stora Enso, Mondi Group Plc, and Tat Seng Packaging Group Ltd. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global corrugated boxes market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

