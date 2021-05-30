Web Application Firewall Solutions Market 2019 scrutinized in new research by Akamai Technologies, Amazon Web Services, Applicure Technologies, Barracuda Networks, Citrix Systems, Cloudfare, F5 Networks, Fortinet, Imperva

Internet based servers are highly prone to various kinds of cyber-attacks. Cross-site scripting, hidden field manipulation, cookie positioning, web scraping, and parameter tampering are few kinds of the attacks that threaten the web servers. Web application firewalls (WAFs) are a key component of enterprise security. Key functions of a WAF include application protection, the ability to filter out abnormal traffic and requests, signature-based protection, and anomaly detection. Beyond the core functions, WAF products are differentiated by the additional features they offer and their method of delivery. Some WAFs add in load balancing, intrusion prevention (IPS), or integration with threat intelligence feeds.

The report aims to provide an overview of the web application firewall solutions market with detailed market segmentation by type, deployment model, organization size, end-user, and geography. The global web application firewall solutions market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading web application firewall solutions market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Top Key Players profiles in this report includes, Akamai Technologies, Amazon Web Services, Applicure Technologies Ltd., Barracuda Networks, Inc., Citrix Systems, Inc., Cloudfare, Inc., F5 Networks, Inc., Fortinet, Inc., Imperva, Inc., StackPath, LLC

Growing usage of web-based applications, and the rising instances of cyber-attacks drive the growth of web application firewall solutions market. Higher costs of deployments for these firewall solutions pose challenges to the growth of web application firewall solutions market. The increased market attractiveness of the SME segments is anticipated to provide significant opportunities to the players operating in the web application firewall solutions market.

The global web application firewall solutions market is segmented on the basis of type, deployment model, organization size, and end-user. Based on type, the web application firewall solutions market is segmented into hardware, software, and services. On the basis of deployment model, the web application firewall solutions market is segmented into on-premise and cloud-based. Further, the web application firewall solutions market is segmented on the basis of organization size into SMEs and large enterprises. The web application firewall solutions market on the basis of the end-user is classified into BFSI, Consumer Goods & Retail, Healthcare, IT & Telecom, Government, Education, Energy & Utilities, and Others.

The reports cover key developments in the web application firewall solutions market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players.

The report analyzes factors affecting the web application firewall solutions market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive Porter’s Five Forces analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the web application firewall solutions in these regions.

