Automotive Adhesives And Sealants Market to reach a value of nearly US$ 6,500 Mn at the end of the period of assessment in the year 2026.

Increasing concerns about the emission of greenhouse gases and the trend of lightweight vehicles is boosting the global automotive adhesives and sealants market

Adhesives are used in the automotive industry for the application of bonding and for the functions of providing resistance against heat and corrosion. High performing adhesives are used in order to bond a number of automotive components like windshields and wire harnesses. Automotive sealants play an important role in providing safety and comfort to the vehicle besides contributing in vehicle durability and strength. Automotive sealants also help in achieving consistency and integrity in the vehicle. They also help in providing noise reducing functions to the vehicle and also help in absorbing the vibrations of the vehicle. Due to the growing concerns regarding the consumption of fuel and the increasing amounts of greenhouse gas emissions, the demand for lightweight automobiles is increasing. This is leading to a steady growth of the automotive adhesives and sealants market.

Persistence Market Research presents a comprehensive study of the global adhesives and sealants market in which all the aspects in this vast and complex market have been studied in detail. This report covers all the important regional automotive adhesives and sealants market that are spread across different parts of the world. The global automotive adhesives and sealants market report also contains a historical analysis of this market for the time period 2012-2016. Additionally, the projections for the global automotive adhesives and sealants market are given for a time period of nine years, starting from the year 2017 and ending in the year 2026. As per the projections of Persistence Market Research, the global automotive adhesives and sealants market is poised to exhibit a moderate CAGR. The global automotive adhesives and sealants market was estimated to be valued at nearly US$ 4,600 Mn in 2017 and is slated to reach a value of nearly US$ 6,500 Mn at the end of the period of assessment in the year 2026.

Passenger cars sub-segment in the vehicle type category of the global automotive adhesives and sealants market is the largest in terms of value

The passenger cars sub-segment in the vehicle type category of the global automotive adhesives and sealants market is projected to display a moderate CAGR of 4.6% during the period of forecast. The passenger cars sub-segment is the most attractive by value in the vehicle type category and was estimated to be valued at nearly US$ 2,400 Mn at the end of the year 2017; this segment is slated to touch a value of nearly US$ 3,600 Mn by 2026.

LCV sub-segment is the second largest by value in the vehicle type category of the global automotive adhesives and sealants market

The LCV sub-segment is the second largest in terms of revenue in the vehicle type category, and is expected to display a CAGR of 4.1% during the period of forecast. The LCV sub-segment in the global automotive adhesives and sealants market was estimated to be valued at nearly US$ 1,300 Mn in 2017 and is slated to touch a market valuation of nearly US$ 1,900 Mn at the end of the period of forecast in 2026.

Competition Landscape

The competition landscape of the global automotive adhesives and sealants market report covers the important companies functional in this market. Some of the top companies that have been included in this section are 3M, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, PPG Industries, Inc., BASF SE, The Dow Chemical Company, Jowat SE, Permabond LLC, Hernon Manufacturing Inc., Evonik Industries AG and Delo.