Automotive AR and VR Market Growth Report and Outlook to 2027 – Continental AG, DAQRI, HP Development Company, L.P, Hyundai Motor Group, Microsoft Corporation, Unity Technologies

Augmented Reality (AR) & Virtual Reality (VR) combines reality with digital content. Automotive companies are relying on AR & VR to improve their manufacturing system, maintenance, individualizing the cockpit, effective advertising, and marketing to enhance customer satisfaction level. AR applications are special 3D programs that enable developers to integrate digital context with the real world. VR uses the head-mounted display (HMD) to take the end through an artificial world to provide synthetic experience and virtual feedback. Increase in need of cost-effective, efficient manufacturing programs with real-time data analysis is fueling the automotive AR & VR market.

Rise in need for AR & VR in automotive manufacturing, growth in technically advanced devices, the advent of connected car technology, rise in gamification in the automotive industry for drivers’ safety, development of new products digitally, are driving the automotive AR & VR market. However, high dependence on internet connectivity to avail these technologies is hindering the market growth, especially in emerging nations. On the other hand, the formation of mixed reality (MR) by integrating AR & VR, increasing adoption of electric vehicles, and development of HUD system in for enhancing safety are providing ample opportunities to the automotive AR & VR market.

Continental AG

DAQRI

HP Development Company, L.P

Hyundai Motor Group

Microsoft Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

Unity Technologies

Visteon Corporation

Volkswagen AG

WayRay AG

Automotive AR and VR Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an exclusive and in-depth study which provides a comprehensive view of the market includes the current trend and future amplitude of the market with respect to the products/services. The report provides an overview of the Automotive AR and VR Market with the detailed segmentation by type, application, and region through in-depth traction analysis of the overall Automotive AR and VR industry. This report provides qualified research on the market to evaluate the key vendors by calibrating all the relevant products/services to understand the positioning of the major players in Automotive AR and VR Market.

The global automotive AR & VR market is segmented on the basis of type and device type. Based on type, the market is segmented as augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR). On the basis of the device type the market is segmented into HMD, HUD, Handheld Device, and Gesture Tracking.

Automotive AR and VR Market report is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2019 – 2027, considering 2019 as the base year and 2019 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

The report analyzes factors affecting automotive AR & VR market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the automotive AR & VR market in these regions.

