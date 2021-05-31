Biobanking Market to reach $68,084 million by 2023 by ASKION, CTI BIOTECH, Cureline, Excilone SARL, Firalis, Hamilton

Biobank is a biorepository meant to collect and preserve biological materials that are used for diagnosis, biodiversity studies, and research. In addition, it is used to support the research of most common types of genetic disorders to develop personalized medicines and to maintain and update age demographic databases.

The global biobanking market garnered $47,062 million in 2016, and is estimated to reach $68,084 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2017 to 2023. Rise in funding by private & government organizations for biobanking and increase in application areas of biobanked samples are the major factors that drive the growth of the global biobanking market. Moreover, upsurge in incidence of diseases such as cancer supports the market growth, owing to the fact that biobanked specimens are used in the treatment of several chronic diseases. However, ethical issues related to biobanking and lack of awareness about it are expected to impede the market growth. On the contrary, advancements in stem cell research and unmet medical needs in the emerging nations are anticipated to provide lucrative opportunity for the market expansion.

Biobanking Market Segment by Manufacturers:

ASKION GmbH, CTI BIOTECH, Cureline, Inc., Excilone SARL, Firalis S.A., Hamilton Company, LabVantage Solutions, Inc., LGC Limited, PrecisionMed, Inc., ProMedDx LLC.

Biobanking refers to the process in which biological samples are collected and stored for research and clinical care. The major factors that contribute towards the market growth include rise in funding by private & government organizations for biobanking and increase in application areas of biobanked samples. Biobanked specimens are used in the treatment of several chronic diseases, and thus increase in incidence of disease such as cancer further supports the market growth. However, ethical issues related to biobanking and lack of awareness about it are expected to impede the market growth. Conversely, unmet medical needs in the emerging nations are expected to provide lucrative opportunity for the market.

Biobanking Market Segment by Specimen Type: Blood products, Solid tissue, Cell lines, Others.

Biobanking Market Segment by Applications: Therapeutic, Research.

Global Analysis and Forecasts by Ownership: National/regional agencies, Nonprofit organization, University, Private.

KEY BENEFITS

This report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging trends and dynamics in the global biobanking market to identify the prevailing opportunities.

It presents a competitive landscape of the global market to predict the competitive environment across geographies.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.

Region-and country-wise analyses are provided to understand the market trends and dynamics.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4 WORLD Biobanking MARKET BY TYPE

CHAPTER 5 GLOBAL Biobanking MARKET BY END USER

CHAPTER 6 GLOBAL Biobanking MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

CHAPTER 7 COMPANY PROFILE

