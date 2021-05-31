Global Biobased Propylene Glycol Market to Grow at a CAGR of Over 7.5% through 2027

Propylene glycol is usually produced from propylene oxide. It is a petrochemical product, which is extensively used in various end-use industries such as cosmetics, building, household and pharmaceutical among some other industries. However, increasing rules and regulation for environmental protection that related to the consumption of propylene glycol, top manufacturers all over the globe have been finding new ways to develop bio-based propylene glycol. Entering this attractive market will not only give these industry participants early profits advantage but will also help them to achieve sustainability in the near future. The global biobased propylene glycol market is segmented on the basis of application, end-use industries and regions. On the basis of application, it is segmented into unsaturated polyester resin, solvent, antifreeze and coolant band and chemical intermediates. On the basis of end-use industries, the market is segmented into cosmetics, building and construction, automotive, pharmaceutical and household.

The global biobased propylene glycol market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of over 7% during 2017-2027, on account of increasing demand for propylene glycol, especially when mixed with coolant in the automotive sector, which is also considered as environment friendly method.

On the basis of region, North America is expected to dominate the global market on the account of strict regulations regarding carbon footprint by several countries in the region. U.S is taking key initiative to reduce greenhouse emissions and promoting the use of biobased products. The presence of large automotive sector in North America will further fuel the demand of biobased propylene glycol.

Stringent environmental regulations will increase the use of bio-based products

The various governments, businesses and individual consumers are all becoming conscious of the harmful effects on the environment that is caused by consumption of derivative of petroleum and natural gas. The some of the most dangerous effects of Petroleum are release of toxins, increase of carbon dioxide emissions and oil spillage in the sea while drilling.

Growth in automobile and construction industries will further enhance the market growth

The major end-users of bio-based propylene glycol are construction and automobile industries, and both these sectors are growing at considerable rate. The increase in global population and increasing purchasing power of the consumers in both developed and developing countries are adding to the growth of these sectors. In the automobile sector, the sale of passenger cars is increasing at a fast rate every year. China, U.S, Germany and India are some of the developed market for passenger cars segment.

The report titled “Biobased Propylene Glycol Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027” delivers detailed overview of the global biobased propylene glycol market in terms of market segmentation by application type and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model. This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global biobased propylene glycol market, which includes company profiling of key companies such as Archer Daniels Midland Company, BASF SE, The Dow Chemical Company, DuPont Tate & Lyle Bio Products Company, LLC, Huntsman International LLC, Oleon and Ashland. The outlining enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global biobased propylene glycol market that is expected to help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

