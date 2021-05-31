Bioplastic Composites Market Analysis, Emerging Trends and Growth By Top Leading Players – Arkema, Mitsubishi Plastics, Huntsman, BASF, Toray Industries, Natureworks

Specialty paper is required for primary, secondary, and tertiary packing of goods. Also, it has great demand in hospitals, retail, and others. Thus, the growth in demand for specialty paper from various industries drives the specialty pulp and paper chemical market. The increase in use of dry-strength additives, wet-strength resins, fluorescent whitening, and sizing agents to improve the quality and strength of paper also augments the demand for functional chemicals, which in turn, boosts the growth of the specialty pulp and paper chemicals market. In addition, recycling in the paper industry also increases the demand for different specialty chemicals, thereby driving the pulp and paper chemicals market. However, volatility in the price of raw material and stringent regulations associated with the use of chemicals used in the production of specialty papers, are expected to hamper the growth of the market. Nonetheless, several benefits associated with the use of specialty chemicals such as improvement in productivity and reduced consumption of water, raw materials, and energy result in the decrease of the overall cost of operation, thus providing potential opportunities for the growth of the specialty pulp and paper chemicals market. Use of next generation enzymes to increase the efficiency of production of specialty papers is projected to fuel the market growth in the upcoming years.

Environment-friendly properties of bioplastics and their high consumer acceptance significantly drive the growth of the global bioplastic market for injection molding. Furthermore, favorable government policy towards the use of bioplastics and adequate accessibility of renewable raw material sources fuel the market growth. However, high cost of bioplastics and their limited performance restrain the growth of the bioplastic composites market. On the contrary, decrease in dependency on petroleum resource and increase in R&D activities for bioplastic are expected to provide lucrative future opportunities for the market growth.

Bioplastic Composites Market Segment by Manufacturers:

Arkema, Mitsubishi Plastics, Inc., Huntsman Corporation, BASF SE, Toray Industries, Inc., Natureworks LLC, Corbion NV, Dow Chemical Company, and Solvay SA, Braskem.

Get Sample Copy of this Report at https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012659140/sample

Bioplastics refer to materials that are either biodegradable or non-biodegradable, derived from both renewable and non-renewable resources. The fusion of bio-resources such as plant-derived natural fibers into bioplastic composite structures has gained importance in designing and engineering of bioplastic composites. The natural fibers used in the bioplastics help to enhance particular properties such as stiffness and thermal behavior. Furthermore, natural fibers reduce the price of the bioplastics, improve the bio-based share of the bioplastics, and refine the recyclability properties of the bioplastics composites.

Bioplastic Composites Market also analyses the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

This report studies Bioplastic Composites in Global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAMEA.

Bioplastic Composites Market Segment by Polymer: Natural Polymer, Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA), Polylactic Acid (PLA), Others, Synthetic Polymer, Epoxy, Polypropylene, Others.

Bioplastic Composites Market Segment by Fiber Type: Wood Fiber Composites, Hardwood, Softwood, Non-Wood Fiber Composites, Flax, Hemp, Jute, Others.

Global Analysis and Forecasts by End-User Industry: Transportation, Electrical & Electronics, Building & Construction, Aerospace & Defense, Consumer Goods, Others.

Get discount on Purchase report at https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012659140/discount

KEY BENEFITS

Porters Five Force’s analysis helps in analyzing the potential of buyers and suppliers and the competitive scenario of the industry for strategy building.

It outlines the current trends and future scenario of the bioplastic composites market for injection molding from 2017 to 2023 to understand the prevailing opportunities and potential investment pockets.

Major countries in each region have been mapped according to their individual revenue contribution to the global/regional market.

An in-depth analysis of the current research & clinical developments within the market is provided along with the key dynamic factors.

The key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their detailed impact analyses have been elucidated in the study.

The profiles of key players along with their key strategic developments have been enlisted in the report.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4 WORLD Bioplastic Composites MARKET BY TYPE

CHAPTER 5 GLOBAL Bioplastic Composites MARKET BY END USER

CHAPTER 6 GLOBAL Bioplastic Composites MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

CHAPTER 7 COMPANY PROFILE

Purchase a Copy of Report at https://www.reportsweb.com/buy&RW00012659140/buy/5370

Contact Us

Phone : +1-646-491-9876

E-Mail : [email protected]