Cakes, Pastries, and Sweet Pies Market 2018 is Anticipated to Reach US$ 4.3% Billion by 2023 and stand out as the biggest contributer to the globe | 360 Market Updates

Cakes, Pastries, and Sweet Pies Market (2018 – 2023) research report provides List of manufacturers, regional analysis, segmentation by type & applications and the actual process of whole Cakes, Pastries, and Sweet Pies industry. Cakes, Pastries, and Sweet Pies Market report delivers a detailed study of present and upcoming Opportunities to clarify future investment in the market.

“ Cakes, Pastries, and Sweet Pies Market report is expected to register a CAGR of 4.3% over a five years forecast period.”

List of Major Key players operating in the Global Cakes, Pastries, and Sweet Pies Market are –

Mckee Foods Corporation

Grupo Bimbo

S.A.B. de CV

Hostess Brand

LLC

Campbells Soup Company

General Mills

Inc.

Premier Foods Group Limited

Weight Watchers International

Inc.

Yildiz Holding AS

Dan Cake A/S

Yamazaki Baking Co.

Ltd

Britannia Industries Limited

The global cakes, pastries, and sweet pies market was valued at USD 111.18 billion in 2017 and is expected to register a CAGR of 4.3%, during 2018-2023. The global volume consumption of cakes, pastries & sweet pies were 14607 million Kg with Europe accounting for major volume. Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing market driven by changing lifestyle and increased consumer taste for premium baked goods. Consumer interest for healthy eating is the primary restraint for the market. Competition from other baked goods, such as breakfast cereals, expanding food service sandwich chain are affecting the market growth.

Free-from, Natural and Organic: The Key Trend

High fat and gluten content restrains consumers to buy. As consumers shift towards low fat, gluten free, multigrain or wholegrain, high fiber, additives free products, the demand for free-from cakes and pastries have increased. The use of natural ingredients and focus on low-fat, freshness in cake products has managed to increase the consumption and mitigate concern over its shelf life storage. There is an increased demand for clean label baked products globally owing to adverse health effect of artificial ingredients. Consumers are looking for natural and organic ingredients in cakes and pastries. The global organic food market is expected to register a 14% CAGR during 2016 to 2021. The demand for organic cake, pastries, and sweet pies has increased significantly in Europe mainly in France and Germany. Organic is the primary claim, which has seen in every one out of ten baked products launched in France. However, Organic is not only the standalone label claim as consumers seek free-from or high fiber in addition to it. In 2017, about 29% of organic bread and sweet baked products launched with wholegrain claim while 20% with the gluten-free claim. Organic and healthier ingredients are attracting sales of cake, pastries, and sweet pies mostly in the developed region.

Asia-Pacific Driving Sales

Cakes, pastries, and sweet pie are not mature in Europe and North America. Also, the home baking trend, which is predominant in developed countries has not primarily followed in Asia. Majority of consumers buy cakes, pastries, and sweet pie from retailers or food service restaurants. Increased prevalence of western lifestyle and rising income has triggered the baked good sale in the region. China is expected to be the largest market for cakes and pastries during the forecasted period. China bakery and cereal market are expected to reach USD 47 billion by 2022. Despite the demand for the functional bakery, which is dominant in developed countries, Chinese prefers to buy something special. Cakes, pastries and sweet pies hold around 44% of China total bakery and cereal market. Bakery sector is one of the significant food sub-sectors in India, which is registering a CAGR of 7.5%. About 65% of cakes and pastries market in India is unorganized, which provides an excellent opportunity to various multiband with innovative products.

Key Developments

• December 2017 – Prataap Snacks Ltd. (PSL), a leading Indian snack foods company has launched sweet snack “Yum Pie”

• Feburary 2017 – Mrs Crimble’s launched gluten-free on-the-go cake bars in Tesco

The global Cakes, Pastries, and Sweet Pies Market is highly fragmented and competitive. Companies focusing on new product launch with healthier ingredients/organic claim as their key marketing strategy. Increased private label brands are possessing tough competition to the existing players.

Major players include -DAN CAKE, MCKEE FOODS CORPORATION, GRUPO BIMBO, S.A.B. DE C.V., HOSTESS BRAND, LLC, PREMIER FOODS GROUP LIMITED, amongst others.

Global Cakes, Pastries, and Sweet Pies Market: Regional Segment Analysis (Regional Production Volume, Consumption Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate 2018-2023):

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain and Benelux)

(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain and Benelux) Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

(China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Australia) Latin America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia)

(Brazil, Argentina and Colombia) The Middle East and Africa

