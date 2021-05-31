Closed System Drug Transfer Device Market Emerging Technology, Global Analysis and Worldwide Forecast to 2027 By Key Players BD,ICU ,JMS ,Equashield ,Corvida ,Teva

This Report Provides an In-depth Insight of Closed System Drug Transfer Device Market Industry covering all important parameters including development trends, challenges, opportunities, key manufacturers and competitive analysis.

Closed System Drug Transfer Device is a drug transfer device that mechanically prohibits the transfer of environmental contaminants into a system and the escape of hazardous drug or vapor concentrations outside the system, which is designed to prevent the escape of hazardous drug vapors into the environment.

The Closed System Drug Transfer Device (CSTD) market is anticipated to grow in the forecast, owing to the factors such as rising prevalence of cancer, growing number of oncology drug approvals, growing use of closed system transfer device to combat the harmful effects of cytotoxic or antineoplastic drugs and improving regulatory guidelines regarding safe handling

The global Closed System Drug Transfer Device (CSTD) market is segmented on the basis of Mechanism, Type, Technology, Component and End User. Based on Mechanism the market is segmented into Luer-Lock, Push-to-turn. Based on Type the market is segmented into Membrane-to-Membrane, Needleless. Based on Technology the market is segmented into Diaphragm, Compartmentalize, Air Filtration. Based on Components the market is segmented into Vial Access Devices, Syringe Safety Devices, Bag/Line Access Devices, Accessories. Based on End User the market is segmented into Hospitals, Oncology Centers and Clinics.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Closed System Drug Transfer Device (CSTD) market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Closed System Drug Transfer Device (CSTD) market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The List of Companies :

BD

ICU Medical, Inc.

B. Braun Melsungen

JMS Co., Ltd.

Equashield LLC.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Corvida Medical

Victus, Inc.

Caragen Ltd.

Baxter International Inc.

