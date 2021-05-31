Diaphragm Pumps Market 2019 Emerging Trends, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis up to 2023

Market Research Future published a raw research report Global Diaphragm Pumps Market, which contains the information from 2018–2023. The global diaphragm pumps market is expected to grow at 6.20% CAGR from 2018–2023.

Diaphragm pumps are positive displacement pumps which a combination of reciprocating action of diaphragm and suitable valves on side of diaphragm. The key features of diaphragm pumps are high variability, low noise level, long-life diaphragms, and permanently lubricated bearings. These pumps can accommodate fluids such as corrosive chemicals, viscous and sticky fluids, dirty water and abrasive slurry, creams, gels, oils, volatile solvents, shear-sensitive foodstuffs, and so on. Also, these pumps are used in many industries for low pressure spray, fluid transfer, and other low-pressure applications.

The increased use of diaphragm pumps in chemicals industry, ability to handle wide range of fluids, and low cost of diaphragm pumps are some of the major factors driving the diaphragm pumps market. In chemical industry, wide range of diaphragm pumps are deployed due to different characteristics of fluids and chemicals. Also, diaphragm pumps can easily handle aggressive, abrasive, flammable, and viscous fluids. Pumps are available in wide range and different materials which helps in pumping any chemical. diaphragm pumps are relatively inexpensive due to their operation and simple design. Due to its low cost and ability to handle wide range of fluids, end-users prefer diaphragm pumps, which is expected to boost the demand of diaphragm pumps.

Intended Audience

The intended audience of global diaphragm pumps market are diaphragm pump suppliers/distributors/manufacturers, manufacturing & processing industries, power generation companies, environment research institutions, manufacturers of valves, water & wastewater associations, energy & power associations, and government & research organizations.

Segmental Analysis

The diaphragm pumps market has been divided based on mechanism into air operated and electrically operated. The air operated is the largest segment in the diaphragm pumps market. The large market size of this sub-segment can be attributed to widespread use in industrial, mining, and general plant service. Moreover, AOD pumps are powered by compressed air only and are especially used in flammable areas or where electricity is not available. These factors have resulted in largest market share of air operated diaphragm pumps.

Regional Analysis

Region wise, in 2017, Asia-Pacific held the largest market share of the diaphragm pumps market. It is estimated that Asia-Pacific would be the largest market during the forecast period, owing to the increasing investments in water & wastewater and chemicals industry where diaphragm pumps are majorly used. The countries such as China, India, and Japan are driving the growth of diaphragm pumps in the Asia-Pacific market.

Scope of the Report

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the diaphragm pumps market, tracking two market segments across five geographic regions. The report studies key market players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, and share for North America, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, the Middle East & Africa, and South America. The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the diaphragm pumps market by its type, end-use, and region.

