Economizers Market Share, Outlook Analysis and Forecast till 2025 by Market Players- Johnson Controls, Honeywell International, Thermax, and more

With the growing regulations and restrictions pertaining to energy conservation and reduction of fuel consumption, global economizers market is expected to create significant growth opportunities for industry incumbents during the forecast period. An economizer is a mechanical device which acts as a heat exchanger by preheating the feed water to improve the efficiency of the process. Economizers utilize residual heat from combustion products i.e. fuel gases, thereby improving thermal efficiency of the process as the process then requires relatively lesser fuel for the pre-heating the water in order to produce steam. Thus, economizers help in fuel saving and economizing the process and hence are referred to as economizers. Economizers offer numerous benefits, such as waste heat recovery and reduction of carbon emissions. These economizers also help in cooling gases in power plants prior to desulphurization. Thus, economizers help in cost reduction and water conservation. Improved and more efficient economizers are being developed to further improve the efficiency of the process.

Increasing government regulations aiming to minimize fuel consumption and to ensure energy conservation have led to the growth of the global economizers market over the recent past. Reportedly, use of economizers enhances the fuel economy by around 5-7%. They also help in achieving a general reduction in cost and improved operational efficiency. Moreover, the rapid growth in the end use industries, such as construction, power generation, especially in the developing regions with rising urbanization and industrialization, is another major factor driving the growth of the market.

In global market, the following companies are covered:

Johnson Controls

Honeywell International

Thermax

SAACKE

Alfa Laval

Cleaver-Brooks

SECESPOL

Sofame Technologies

Kelvion Holding

Clyde Bergemann Australia

Siemens

Market Segment by Product Type

Fluid/ Water Side Economizer

Air Side Economizer

Market Segment by Application

Construction

Power Generation

Others

Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.

United States

China

European Union

Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the Economizers status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key Economizers manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

