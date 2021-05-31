Ester Market 2019 Size, Share, Growth, Key Player and Emerging Trend Analysis and 2023 Forecast Report

Ester Market 2019 Industry Research Report provides important statistics, analytical and comparative data to give a complete understanding of the market Size, Share, Growth, Rising Trends, Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost Structure and Cost Margin analysis.

Market Overview:



Ester is synthesized from inorganic and organic acids by dehydration with alcohol. Naturally, derived esters comprise of oils, fats, and triglycerides. A common type of esters consists of nitrate esters, fatty acid esters of glycerol, and others depending on the alkyl or aromatic group. It provides multi-functional properties such as superior spreadability, high oxidation stability, and less pour point, which makes them suitable for utilization in various ends use industries such as food & beverage, cosmetic & personal care, paint & coatings, construction, pulp & paper, lubricant, and others.

Some of the important factors that positively influence the growth of ester market are improving construction industry, expanding automotive industry, and rising mining activities in developing countries. In the recent years, increasing growth of the automotive sector is observed due to the investment of key manufacturers in emerging economies on account of favorable norms.

Furthermore, rising population along with increasing consumer spending on personal care products in developed and developing region is estimated to drive the growth of the market. Furthermore, rising building & construction activities along with increasing consumption of lubricants are estimated to fuel the demand for ester market over the assessment period 2017-2023. However, complex processing and relatively higher production cost of ester for a specific application is predicted to hamper the growth of the market in the upcoming years.

Top Key Players :

Ashland ,DAK Americas , Esterchem Ltd. , Huntsman International LLC, BASF SE , Evonik , Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC., U-PICA Company.Ltd. , Michel man, Inc., NOF CORPORATION. and Fushun Anxin Chemical Co., Ltd.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of key vendors.

Segmentation

Global methacrylic ester market has been segmented on the basis of application, end use industries, and regions. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into sizing agent, adhesives, oil additives, binder, and others. Based on the end use industries, the market is categorized into pulp & paper, lubricant, paint & coatings, textile, construction and others. Based on region, methacrylic ester market is segmented into Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, North America, and Middle East & Africa.

which is estimated to grow at CAGR of 5.97% to reach USD 71.25 by the end of review period. China acquired the largest market share and slated to grow at CAGR of 6.16% during the forecast period

Leading Regions:

The global methacrylic ester market is segmented into five regions viz. – Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, North America, and the Middle East & Africa. Among these, Asia Pacific is predicted to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to increasing demand from end use industries such as pulp & paper and construction among others. The demand for methacrylic ester is predicted to surge in emerging economies such as India, China, and Bangladesh due to growing industrial as well as residential construction sector. Moreover, ease of availability of raw material, cheap labor cost, and improving development strategies to fulfil the demand for methacrylic ester in the growing applications are the important factors for the regional market growth.

Asia Pacific emerged as the largest market for methacrylic ester followed by North America and Europe. North America is expected to witness a significant growth in methacrylic ester market due to the recovery of industrial sector coupled with escalating investments to revitalize paints & coating industry. In Europe, countries such as France, Spain, Germany, and U.K have emerged as prominent consumer markets due to developed end use industries and increasing expenditure on R&D and innovation. While in North America, countries such as Mexico, U.S, Canada, and Guatemala are among the major contributors in the regional market growth and are expected to see a significant regional market growth in the near future.

