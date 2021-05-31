Ferro Fluids Market will continue to expand with a CAGR of 5.8% over the years ahead.

The unique properties of magnetic fluids make them a feasible technology for some sensors and switch applications. Use of Ferro fluids can enhance motion sensitivity in some sensing applications. Products being evaluated for Ferro fluid application include inclinometers, accelerometers and flow meters, tilt, vibration, pressure and level sensors, and various switches. As this application has already achieved a certain degree of commercial success, the demand is poised to grow in the coming years. Ferro Fluids are a special type of material which can act like a liquid as well as a magnetic solid. Ferro Fluids contains iron particles and react with magnets in a very attractive manner. Taking advantage of this property, designers and stakeholders in the creative field are looking to create special display pieces which use Ferro fluids in creative ways. As result, the use of Ferro fluids is increasing in several sectors across several regions.

Asia Pacific leading with largest number of applications

Ferro fluids can be produced in any standard laboratory. However, the three main components have to be blended well as magnetic micro granules, surfactants, or base solutions (depending upon the environment they will be used in) require high blending expertise. For instance, the Ferro fluids developed by Japan-based firms being used for manufacturing Vaccum Feedthrough are regarded as high quality products. Adding to this, innovative players in the market such as MF Tech Ltd. are also located in Japan and thus the country has enjoyed a proven track record of developing new types of ferro fluids over the past three decades. Moreover, the rising popularity of smart audio devices, growing use in the medical sector, and the increasing applicability of magnetically operated sensors are also expected to benefit the APAC Ferro fluids market.

Europe to catch up to APAC while entering mature expansion phase

In industrial equipment manufacturing, the number of new orders received is expected to grow slightly over the forecast period. In the medical sector, the volume of ferro fluids consumption is expected to grow at a relatively rapid pace than usual. As a result, growth is forecast to continue, but is expected to remain moderate, especially in EU-5 countries. The Europe market is anticipated to enter the mature phase of its expansion mid forecast period and it seems most likely that the industry will continue to expand with a CAGR of 5.8% over the years ahead.

Latin America to present lucrative growth prospects with high imports from the U.S.

The U.S. has comparatively high quality standards pertaining to Ferro fluids and thus, the Ferro fluids produced in the U.S. are more expensive than the Ferro fluids produced locally. Owing to this particular factor, consumers who use Ferro fluids for high-end applications prefer importing them from the U.S. Manufacturers based in the United States are Latin America’s leading Ferro fluid suppliers and this trend is expected to continue in the coming years as well. As the market size is relatively smaller in the region, most of the suppliers export their products from offshore sites rather than setting up manufacturing units in the region. Apart from the already established automotive sector, various industry verticals that consume Ferro fluids are likely to grow in the coming years, which will further widen the gap between demand and supply, especially for high quality hydrocarbon solvent-based Ferro fluids. As result, the market for Ferro fluids is expected to flourish considerably in Latin America.