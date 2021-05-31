Food And Beverage Services Global Market Report 2018 – Compass Group, McDonald’s, Starbucks, Marriott International, Subway

The Report Further Highlights The Development Trends In The Food And Beverage Services Market Factors That Are Driving The Market Growth And Fueling Its Segments Are Also Analyzed In The Report. The Report Also highlights on its By Types, By Component, By Business Application, By Organization Size, By Industry and by Regional Of This Market. Moreover, The Research Highlights The Changing Trends In The Global Food And Beverage Services Market Developments Are Predicted To Allow Key Companies To Introduce Food And Beverage Services Market In The Global Market, Thus Widening The Scope Of This Global Market. The Competitive Rivalry In Food And Beverage Services Market Is Described In Detail In The Report

The global food and beverage services market was valued at around $5 trillion in 2017. Asia Pacific was the largest region in the food and beverage services market in 2017, accounting for around 49% market share. China was the largest country in the market in 2017, accounting for above 27% market share.

Top Companies Profiles : Compass Group PLC, McDonald’s, Starbucks, Marriott International, Subway

The food and beverage services industry comprises businesses that provide meals, snacks, and beverages to customers. This industry includes restaurants and mobile food services, catering, beverage serving providers and other food and beverage services. Companies in this industry are mainly restaurants, cafes, coffee shops, fast food outlets, catering services, pubs and bars, food service contractors and mobile food services.

Scope

Markets Covered: Restaurants And Mobile Food Services; Catering Services And Food Contractors; Bars And Cafes

Countries: Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Spain, Russia, UK, USA and Australia.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East And Africa

Time series: Five years historic and forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP, Expenditure Per Capita, The Food And Beverage Services Indicators Comparison.

Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report is sourced using end notes.

