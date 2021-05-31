Global Automotive Artificial Intelligence Market 2019 Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Opportunities, Analysis and Forecast To 2026

Summary:

A new market study, titled “Discover Global Automotive Artificial Intelligence Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Introduction

Global Automotive Artificial Intelligence Market

We perform the most iterative and in-depth research approach to provide the precise forecasts of the market over the forecast period. This is done in order to aid industry participants with their investment choices and actions. We provide them with an extensive understanding of the Automotive Artificial Intelligence market’s potential constraints, drivers, and other information. We primarily use top-down and bottom-up methodology to gain qualitative market insights and estimations. Our team of research experts boast years of experience in skillfully using data triangulation techniques over the market study.

Major Market Players in Automotive Artificial Intelligence are-

Carvi

German AutoLabs

Raven

Argo AI Tractable

Deepscale

Cisco

Waymo

Microsoft Azure

Nvidia

In the area of Natural Language Processing, Nuance is a major player. It has partnered with automotive giants like BMW and Audi to develop hybrid voice and natural language processing technologies. In Machine learning, algorithms can accurately incorporate analysis results, these features are widely being used in the area of customer feedback analysis, detecting failure patterns and predictive maintenance.

Global Automotive Artificial Intelligence Market – Market Dynamics

Drivers: Rise in demand for enhanced user experience as well as convenience features, has increased demand for the premium vehicle segment. For instance, the size of Global market for luxury cars has reached USD 553.85 billion in 2018. Also growing development in the area of autonomous vehicles, has fueled the growth of the global automotive AI market.

Restraints: The threat of hackers and rise in cybercrimes are expected to restrain the market growth. For instance, in 2015, Fiat Chrysler had to issue in terms of safety and recalled 1.4 million affected vehicles in the US, after security researchers showed that one of its cars could be hacked. There have been instances of casualties caused by self-drive cars such as, In March 2018, a pedestrian was killed by the prototype based Uber self-drive car in Arizona. Uber discovered that its self-driving software decided not to take any actions after the car’s sensors detected the pedestrian

The report undertakes a quantitative as well as qualitative assessment of the market. Inputs from industry experts and leaders are taken into consideration. The report offers an analysis over the trends in the parent market, governing factors, and macro-economic indicators. We have closely scrutinized the cost structure of the market, gross margin, and classified the study into different segments and sub-segments.

Global Artificial Intelligence Automotive Market – Competitive Analysis

The Market currently has a presence of various big players from both the industries, Automobile as well as Artificial Intelligence and these companies are collaborating with each other to develop new products and services.The entire report over the Automotive Artificial Intelligence market, the companies operating therein, and new innovations made in the market, together, helps one to construct a complete perspective of the market and gain unmatched insights regarding the same. The report on the Automotive Artificial Intelligence market offers a comprehensive outlook on the growth strategies, business models, and market shares of some of the key players operating in the industry. Alongside this, the report offers a detailed commentary over the key factors influencing the market, segment-wise data analysis, statistics in terms of revenue, and country-wise statistical information to capture all the facets of the Automotive Artificial Intelligence market.

Key Takeaways

AI in Automotive Industry is expanding vastly in the recent years in various applications such as manufacturing, driver assistance and autonomous vehicle developments.

Growing demand for autonomous vehicle, have fueled the growth of the global automotive AI market, though rising cybercrimes is one of the strong restrain to the market growth but heavy investments by tech giants in R&D has increased the reliance of Automotive industries on AI.

The AI Driving Features segment accounts for the largest revenue share and the two companies with the largest market share in this segment are Google and Tesla

Asia is anticipated to exhibit the fastest CAGR during the forecast period due to strong technological capabilities possessed by South Korea, Japan, China, and India and currently North America has the largest market share.

It comprises an exhaustive calculation of all the potential opportunities, risks, and challenges in the Automotive Artificial Intelligence market. A thorough study of the business strategies is undertaken to understand the profiles of the leading players in the market. In addition to this, innovations, major developments, and upcoming events are reviewed in the study.

