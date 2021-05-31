Global Cable Connector Market report 2018 Stand Out as the Biggest Contributor to Global Growth and Will Hit 5.67% CAGR By 2023 in upcoming years | 360 Market Updates

Cable Connector Market (2018 – 2023) research report provides List of manufacturers, regional analysis, segmentation by type & applications and the actual process of whole Cable Connector industry. Cable Connector Market report delivers a detailed study of present and upcoming Opportunities to clarify future investment in the market.

“ Cable Connector Market report is expected to register a CAGR of 5.67% over a five years forecast period.”

List of Major Key players operating in the Global Cable Connector Market are –

Amphenol Corporation

Molex Inc. (Acquired by Koch Industries)

Fujitsu Limited

Prysmian S.p.A.

Nexans S.A.

TE Connectivity Limited

3M Company

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Axon Cable S.A.S.

Alcatel-Lucent S.A.

The cable connector market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.67%, during the forecast period (2018 – 2023). The scope of the report includes different end-user industries, such as IT and Telecom, Construction, and Energy and Utility.

Adoption of wireless technologies, such as Wi-Fi, RF, and Bluetooth, in future, will consume a considerable chunk of the cables and connectors, thus paving the way for this market to increase. Increasing penetration of technologies, such as the Internet of Things (IoT), is expected to aid the increase in demand for high-performance and secure data connectivity and transmission, which in turn, may increase the demand for cable connectors. According to the National Cable and Telecommunications Association, the number of connected devices is expected to reach 50.1 billion, by 2020.

Many developments have been undertaken by government organizations in developing countries, such as India, China, and Brazil, to improve network infrastructure. Such initiatives are increasing the demand for high-speed data transmission cables connectors. For instance, the Chinese government proposed that the country should actively promote 5G development and launch the technology by 2020, which in turn, involves the development of communication infrastructure. This is expected to increase the need for better cable connectors and other equipment for its installation purpose. However, issues related to volatile prices of raw materials are estimated to challenge growth in the cable connector market.

Oil & Gas Sector is Expected to Aid the Growth of the Cable Connector Market

The energy and utility segment is expected to expand significantly, over the forecast period, due to the increase in demand for electro-mechanical equipment in this industry. Cable connectors used in this industry have to have a high-performance capability as most of the processes require efficient extraction of natural resources. Thus, the increasing demand for cable connectors, to achieve better control, monitoring, and instrumentation of processes in the oil and gas industry, is driving the use of cable connectors in this market.

Asia-Pacific is Expected to Have the Substantial Share

Asia-Pacific is expected to occupy the largest share of the cable communicator market and expand at a substantial rate, over the forecast period, due to the increasing focus on energy management and technological advancements. Increasing data center services in Asia-Pacific, due to a large number of multinational and domestic enterprises turning toward Cloud Services Providers (CSPs) and colocation solutions, is increasing the need for cable connectors in this region.

Major firms, such as Google, are also planning to open their data centers in China for their growing businesses, mainly, due to the low manufacturing and labor costs. Apart from China, other countries, such as Japan, are especially having their primary colocation markets in Tokyo, Osaka, and Nagoya and Indonesia, whichare expected to stand as one of the leaders in data center services market, thus promoting the need for cable connectors market.

