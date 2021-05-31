Coconut Water Market 2019

Coconut water, less commonly coconut juice, is the clear liquid inside coconuts (fruits of the coconut palm). In early development, it serves as a suspension for the endosperm of the coconut during the nuclear phase of development. As growth continues, the endosperm matures into its cellular phase and deposits into the rind of the coconut pulp. The liquid inside young coconuts is often preferred to the liquid of a ripened coconut.

Coconut water is one of the fastest growing beverage categories in the Western Europe, the United States and Brazil due to its natural hydrating qualities, great taste and nutritional benefi ts, not to mention the large number of celebrities drinking it. It is a great source of nutrients, contains calcium and magnesium, and the same amount of heart healthy potassium as a banana or a glass of orange juice. And that’s just a few of its ‘superdrink’ claims. With a mass appeal to ethical and health conscious consumers and those leading an activity lifestyle, and some are predicting it could overtake the sales of orange juice (as has already happened in Brazil).

The global sales of coconut water increased from 363.78 Million L in 2013 to 865.71 Million L in 2017, at a CAGR of 24.20%. In 2017, the global coconut water market is led by USA. Europe is the second-largest region-wise market. The global coconut water market is valued at USD 2525.08 million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 9010.54 million by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 19.93% between 2017 and 2024.

The global Coconut Water market is valued at 2980 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 10500 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 19.7% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Coconut Water market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Coconut Water in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Coconut Water in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Coconut Water market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Coconut Water market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

