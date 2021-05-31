Global Electronic Medical Records Market Forecast 2018 Top Companies, Revenue and Growth Factors Details for Business Development by 2023

The “Electronic Medical Records Market” is expected to grow at a Higher rate during the forecast period 2018-2023. The report starts with a basic Electronic Medical Records market overview. In this introductory section, the research report incorporates analysis of Definitions, Classifications and Industry chain structure. Besides this, the report also consists of development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status.

Top Manufactures of Electronic Medical Records Market-

ECLINICALWORKS

MCKESSON

CERNER CORPORATION

ALLSCRIPTS

MEDITECH

GE HEALTHCARE

EPIC

The Electronic Medical Records Market is expected to witness a CAGR of 17.8% during the forecast period. The continuously rising demand for streamlining the electronic healthcare systems and technological advancements in the field of healthcare IT, are key factors that contribute to the growth of the market. Electronic Medical Records Market Dynamics

Drivers

– Rising Need for Integrated Healthcare System

– Government Initiatives Undertaken to Maintain Patient Health Records

– Big-Data Trends in Healthcare Industry

– Technological Advancements in the Field of Data Storage

Restraints

– Interoperability Issues

– Data Privacy Concerns

– High Initial Investment

– Shortage of Trained Staff

Opportunities

Key Challenges Key Developments in the Electronic Medical Records Market: