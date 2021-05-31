Global Natural Fatty Acids Market share 2018 will grow and hit 4.5% CAGR by 2023 | 360 Market Updates

Natural Fatty Acids Market (2018 – 2023) research report provides List of manufacturers, regional analysis, segmentation by type & applications and the actual process of whole Natural Fatty Acids industry. Natural Fatty Acids Market report delivers a detailed study of present and upcoming Opportunities to clarify future investment in the market.

“ Natural Fatty Acids Market report is expected to register a CAGR of 4.5% over a five years forecast period.”

List of Major Key players operating in the Global Natural Fatty Acids Market are –

BASF SE

AkzoNobel

N.V.

Ashland Inc.

Arizona Chemicals

Baerlocher GmbH

Chemithon Corporation

Behn-Meyer Holding AG

Chemol Company Inc.

Monachem

Pacific Oleo

Croda Industrial Chemicals

Eastman Chemical

Faci S.p.A.

LG Chemicals

SABIC

Zibo Fenbao Chemical Co. Ltd

Yueyang Ch-Cheng Oleochemicals Co. Ltd

Get Sample PDF of Report @ https://www.360marketupdates.com/enquiry/request-sample/12885765

The global natural fatty acids market is expected to register a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period, 2018 – 2023. Fatty acids are long aliphatic chains of unsaturated/saturated carboxylic acid. Natural fatty acids are naturally occurring esters of glycerol, which are found in fats and fatty oils having the n-2 number of carbon atoms in chains ranging from 1-30 C’s. These fatty acids are obtained by hydrolysis of natural oil and fats. Natural fatty acids get converted into oleo-chemicals when consumed, which are biodegradable and renewable.

Increasing Demand in Cosmetics and Personal Care Products

Fatty acid provides an opacifying effect and consistency, and increases the thickness of the product. Hence, it is widely used in cosmetics and personal care products. The personal care products market is expected to cross over USD 200 billion by 2020, with Asia-Pacific and Europe taking the leading positions in the market. Evolution in consumer lifestyles as a result of rising incomes and increasing urbanization are contributing to the increasing consumption of personal care and cosmetic products in the market, at present. As the market for personal care and cosmetic products will rise, the use of natural fatty will also continue to grow during the forecast period.

C8 Caprylic Fatty Acid Applications are expected to Increase

Caprylic acid belongs to a class of medium-chained saturated fatty acid. It is also called octanoic acid and is found naturally occurring in dairy products, such as coconut oil and palm oil. Owing to its antibacterial, antifungal and antiviral properties, caprylic acid is used in the treatment of health problems associated with overgrowth of yeast, such as candida and thrush. The US Food and Drug Administration is promoting caprylic acid, because it liberates fatty acids and has nutritional values. Furthermore, caprylic acid is also used in the perfume industry for the production of esters and in the manufacture of dyes as well.

Asia-Pacific Dominates the Market

Geographically, the market has been segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East & Africa. In 2016, Asia was the leading consumer in the natural fatty acid market. China continues to be the largest consumer across the globe, with a sustained growth. Western Europe accounted for the second leading consumer of natural fatty acids, followed by North America. North American countries, such as the United States and Canada, are likely to experience a growing demand due to the increasing requirement from dietary supplements and functional foods sector. In growing economies, such as China and India these acids are witnessing a strong demand from cosmetics and personal care industries.

Share your query before purchasing this report @ https://www.360marketupdates.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/12885765

Global Natural Fatty Acids Market: Regional Segment Analysis (Regional Production Volume, Consumption Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate 2018-2023):

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain and Benelux)

(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain and Benelux) Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

(China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Australia) Latin America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia)

(Brazil, Argentina and Colombia) The Middle East and Africa

Key Questions Answered About Natural Fatty Acids Market:

What is the market size and growth rate of the global and regional market by various segments?

What is the market size and growth rate of the Natural Fatty Acids market for selective countries?

Which region or sub-segment is selected is expected to drive the market in the forecast period?

What factors are estimated to drive and restrain the market growth?

What are the key technological and Natural Fatty Acids market trends shaping the market?

What are the key companies operating in the market?

Which company accounted for the highest market share?

Reasons to Purchase Natural Fatty Acids Market Report:

The report analyses how stringent emission control norms will drive the global Natural Fatty Acids market.

Analyzing various perspectives of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

Study on the product type that is expected to dominate the market.

Study on the regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Identify the latest developments, market shares and strategies employed by the major Natural Fatty Acids market players.

3 months’ analyst support along with the Market Estimate sheet (in excel).

Purchase this report (Price 4250 USD for a single-user license) @ https://www.360marketupdates.com/purchase/12885765

Natural Fatty Acids Market Report TOC Includes:

Introduction of Natural Fatty Acids Market Research Approach and Methodology Natural Fatty Acids Market Overview Natural Fatty Acids Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Company Profiles Appendix

Contact Info: –

360 Market Updates

Mr. Ajay More

USA: +1 424 253 0807

UK: +44 203 239 8187

[email protected]