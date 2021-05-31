Global Pharmacovigilance Market Study Key Players, Industry Overview, Supply Chain and Analysis to 2018 – 2023
The “Pharmacovigilance Market” with Healthcare category is expected to an extensive growth during the forecast period 2019-2024. an overview of the global market is provided with prime focus on factors boosting and hampering market. This will help investors get a clear understanding on which aspects to focus on and how to economically support the market globally. The impact of prevailing regulatory scenario on both regional and worldwide Pharmacovigilance market is provided in detail in the report.
Top Manufactures of Pharmacovigilance Market: –
According to WHO, pharmacovigilance is the science and activities relating to the detection, assessment, understanding, and prevention of adverse effects or any other drug-related problems. The focus of pharmacovigilance is on ADR (adverse drug reactions) and drug toxicity. Increasing number of adverse drug reactions (ADRs) imposes a significant burden on the healthcare system by extending patient morbidity under chronic condition. The global pharmacovigilance market is expected to register a CAGR of 12.8% during the forecast period, 2018 to 2023.
Pharmacovigilance Market Dynamics
– Increasing Drug Consumption and Drug Development Rates
– Growing Incidence Rates of ADR and Drug Toxicity
– Increasing Trend of Outsourcing Pharmacovigilance Services
– High Risk Associated with Data Security
– Lack of Skilled Labor
Key Developments in the Pharmacovigilance Market:
Table of Contents included in Pharmacovigilance Market Report –
- Executive summary
- Scope of the report
- Research Methodology
- Introduction
- Market landscape
- Market segmentation by end-user industry
- Market segmentation by application
- Geographical Segmentation
- Decision framework
- Drivers and challenges
- Market trends
- Vendor landscape
- Key vendor analysis
- Appendix
- List of abbreviations
- List of Exhibits
