Global Small Scale LNG Market 2019 Industry, Analysis, Research, Share, Growth, Sales, Trends, Supply, Forecast To 2025

Natural gas is a clean source fossil fuel with lowest emission of pollutants. The energy sector is facing issues owing to strict regulations against climate change, widening supply and demand gap, rising concern relating to cleaner and sustainable source of energy, and depleting fossil resources. Natural gas is sustainable energy source. However, the source faces storage issues as the volume of natural gas is high. To solve this problem, natural gas is converted to liquid form at liquefaction terminals, for ease of transportation. At the destination of end use, the liquefied gas is again converted to gas at regasification terminals. Liquefied natural gas (LNG) is natural gas in its, liquid form. The gas is cooled at -1600C to convert it into an odorless, colorless liquid, that can be again re-gasified at end use destination. The typical value chain for the LNG includes gas production and transmission, treatment and liquefaction plant, storage, LNG shipping in ballasts, receiving terminals, regasification, and then to end user.

Global Small Scale LNG market is expected to witness phenomenal growth during the forecast period. The market is expected to grow in Asia Pacific region and Africa region due to increasing demand for natural gas as fuel for power and automobile industry. Besides, the regions are experiencing surge in projects of liquefaction and regasification terminal. For instance, Japan and South Korea are increasing their liquefaction capacity, thus, driving the market. Egypt has emerged as new importer for LNG while Mozambique has discovered a new gas field, which will make the nation a huge gas exporter. Europe region is likely to follow the small-scale LNG market after Asia Pacific and Africa regions. According to European Union policies, the nations are phasing out coal-based power plants, thus creating surge in demand for LNG.

In 2019, the market size of Small Scale LNG is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Small Scale LNG.

This report studies the global market size of Small Scale LNG, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Small Scale LNG production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Gazprom (Russia)

Engie SA (France)

Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.)

WÃ¤rtsilÃ¤ Corporation (Finland)

The Linde Group (Germany)

Skangas AS (Norway)

IHI Corporation (Japan)

Excelerate Energy L.P (U.S)

Prometheus Energy (U.S)

Cryostar (U.S.)

GE Oil and Gas (U.S.)

Novatek (Russia)

Segment by Regions

United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central and South America

Market Segment by Product Type

Liquefaction Terminal

Regasification Terminal

Market Segment by Application

Utilities

Residential

Industrial

Commercial

Marine

Transportation

