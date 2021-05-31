Global Turbine Oils Market Growth, Trends and Forecasts (2019- 2025)

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global (United States, European Union and China) Turbine Oils Market Research Report 2019-2025” new report to its research database. The report spread across 110 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

Turbine oil lubricants are used in the power generation, manufacturing, and mobility industries to address the specific needs of turbine machineries. These lubricants are formulated and are specifically made for power generation turbines. Steam, gas, and hydropower power generation turbines use lubricant oils known as RandO (rust and oxidation inhibited oils). Turbine equipment characteristics such as operating cycles, geometry, operating temperatures, maintenance practices, and the potential for system contamination present specific lubricating oil demands. Turbine oils are formulated in such a way that they shed water and allow solid waste particles to settle so that they can be removed later. Most turbine oils are formulated with high levels of detergents or dispersants that can clean and carry away all the contaminants. As turbine oils are not exposed to any soot or fuel, they do not have to be replaced and drained at frequent levels.

In the past few years, there have been increasing concerns pertaining to reduction of carbon emissions, as a result, lubricant end users are preferring use of environmentally friendly turbine oils over that of conventional metalworking fluids. The trend is expected to continue in the future years. Besides, rising demand for electricity in regions across the globe, has resulted in increasing need for installation of new gas, steam and hydroelectric power turbines. Also, increasingly stringent regulations pertaining to carbon emissions are being implemented by various countries across the globe. These demand higher performance of turbines, which has been translating into rising demand for turbine oils from heavy engineering industry. Also, major manufacturers of turbines, such as General Electric and Siemens, have been investing substantially in the development of advanced turbines, which is expected to, in turn, drive the demand for turbine oils.

APAC accounted for the majority market share during 2017 and is expected to continue to dominate the market in the coming years. The turbine oil market is experiencing a high demand for power generation in Southeast Asia and Australia regions, which will boost the number of installation of steam turbines. The market is also experiencing a rise in demand for gas turbine power generation. Furthermore, these power plants will require turbine oils for maintenance of their turbine operations, which, in turn, will propel the rate of revenue generation in the motorcycle oil market.

In 2019, the market size of Turbine Oils is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Turbine Oils.

This report studies the global market size of Turbine Oils, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Turbine Oils production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Chevron Lubricants

Shell

Exxon Mobil

Sinopec

Eastman Chemical

Lubrizol

Exol Lubricants

LUKOIL

Segment by Regions

United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central and South America

Market Segment by Product Type

Mineral Oil-Based Turbine Oils

Synthetic Oil-Based Turbine Oils

Market Segment by Application

Steam Turbines

Gas Turbines

Wind Turbines

Hydroelectric Turbines

