High Demand in Directional Coupler Market 2027 – Lead by Anaren, ARRA, AVX, Skyworks Solutions, STMicroelectronics, TDK and ZTS Technologies

A directional coupler is an electronic component with four-port circuits. One port of the component is isolated from the input port; however, another is considered as a through port. It is generally used to split the distributed power and input signal. Directional coupler couples part of the transmission power by a precise factor via one port. It is used in an extensive array of applications including power monitoring, measurement, and other utilities.

The constant increase in wireless computing devices growth coupled with the advent of IoT has resulted in bolstering the RF market subsequently, influencing the demand for directional coupler market. Further, another major factor fueling the directional coupler market is the propagation of next-generation LTE wireless networks. The surge in data traffic has necessitated network carriers to migrate to LTE networks including 4G and 5G. This flood in data has boosted the growth of commercial networks, which has resulted in LTE becoming the backbone of mobile technology globally. Also, automation in automobiles and rising momentum of smart cities initiatives worldwide is driving the directional coupler market growth.

The global directional coupler market is segmented on the basis of power and application. Based on the power, the market is segmented into up to 100 W, 100 W to 300 W, and above 300 W. The application segment of directional coupler market is classified into commercial, space, and military.

Directional Coupler Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/position of top 5 key vendors.

The Directional Coupler Market report is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 18 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

