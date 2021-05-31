High purity quartz- commonly known as HPQ or Quartz – is distinguished by exceptionally low concentrations of elements other than silicon and oxygen, having less than 50 ppm of impurities. This naturally occurring element is used by advanced, high-tech industries that include semiconductors, high temperature lamp tubing, telecommunications and optics, microelectronics, solar silicon, and glass manufacturing applications. According to expert analysis, the global high purity quartz market is anticipated to witness a significant CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period 2018–2026.

Owing to its high-tech application, scant availability around the world, and rising demand from various industries, companies are looking for more sources of high purity quartz. Manufacturers have been investing in research & development activities to develop synthetic high purity quartz to cater the growing demand. However, to achieve essential high purity specifications, quartz used in high-tech industries is required to undergo customized grading and processing techniques by specially designed equipment. This process involves several refinement steps to significantly minimize the proportion of impurities.

Semiconductor industry to register maximum consumption; most lucrative applications to emerge due to soaring demand for solar photovoltaic

High purity quartz is the primary raw material used in the semiconductor industry. Increasing demand for HPQ in the semiconductor industry can be attributed to growing number of new fabrication plants (commonly called Fabs) being built – that consume most of the semiconductor base materials and manufacturing of monocrystalline silicon (crucibles). Additionally, owing to increasing demand for electronics and technological advancements, semiconductors is anticipated to the most preferred to increase the performance of products which, in turn, would fuel the use of high purity quartz in the semiconductor industry. Growth in solar photovoltaic across the world is anticipated to boost the demand for the high purity quartz market in the near future, creating more revenue for the high purity quartz market.

Grade III HPQ: Rarest to Find but Most Preferred in the Semiconductor Industry

According to expert analysts, on the basis of the market value, grade III HPQ- over the course of the forecast period is pegged to be more lucrative as compared to Grade II segment which is anticipated to be a low value – high volume market owing to limited preference by end users. With increasing demand from solar PV cells as well as from semiconductor applications, the demand for grade II and grade III segment is growing. Innovations in the chemistry of HPQ grades and introduction of new technologies are expected to create new trends in the coming years. Considering that high purity quartz is rare and is prominently used for manufacturing semiconductor grade crucibles and its associated derivatives, grade III segment of high purity quartz is often considered as a matured market. High purity grade is the only material used for this purpose, as even the slightest of the impurity especially presence of any kind of radioactive materials in these fillers can harm the conductivity of semiconductors.

The global semiconductor market has been growing at a steady rate, with China emerging as the most prominent market for semiconductor manufacturing, with the government in the region establishing funds and policies to achieve an ambitious growth rate of >20% Year-on-Year.