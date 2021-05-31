Industrial Agitator Market Global Development, Demand, Growth Analysis, Key Findings and Forecast to 2023

Market Scenario:

The industrial agitator market is a mechanical device that is widely used in the process industries such as chemical, cosmetics, and pharmaceutical industries. Market Research Future (MRFR) has published and released a research report about the global industrial agitator market that envisions an increase in this market with 7% CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) during the forecast period between 2017 and 2023. In terms of cash, this market is expected to be worth US $ 3 bn.

The factors that are key drivers of the global industrial agitator market include surging adoption of industrial agitators in manufacturing & processing industries, surging promotion by environmental agencies to implement the agitators, and reduction of the environmental wastes. The agitators are crucial for chemical industries which are required for the mixing of gases in equal proportion. However, some factors that can harm the market growth during the forecast period include high installation cost and constant need for maintenance & repairs of the mechanical device.

The global industrial agitator market has been segmented on the basis of application, component, form, model, type, and lastly, region.

The regional segmentation of the global Industrial Agitator Market segments the market into continent-based regional markets namely North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and rest of the world (RoW).

During the forecast period, Asia Pacific has been expected to emerge as the fastest growing market. The maximum revenue in this market can be generated by China, India, and Japan, followed by the rest of Asia Pacific. During the forecast period, Europe has been expected to witness a substantial market. The significant country-specific markets in this region are France, Germany, and the United Kingdom (UK).

RoW segment covers Latin America and Middle East & Africa (MEA) region. In Latin America, the market may not be as big as North America, but it is stable. The stable economies in this region that have the potential to emerge as lucrative markets are Argentina and Brazil. In the MEA region, the market is small and limited. Reasons for the limited market growth in this region are lack of awareness, lack of education, lack of technological development, and political instability.

Key Players

The key players in the global industrial agitator market include Dynamix Agitators Inc. (Canada), Ekato Holdings GmbH (Germany), Fluid Kotthoff GmbH (Germany), KSB (USA), Mixer Direct Inc. (USA), Philadelphia Mixing Solutions Ltd. (USA), Silverson Machines Inc. (UK), SPX Flow Inc. (USA), Statiflo International Ltd. (UK), Sulzer Ltd. (Switzerland), Tacmina Corporation (Japan), and Xylem, Inc. (USA).

Segmentation:

The industrial agitator market is differentiated by type, component, model, form, and by the application.

Based on the type, the industrial agitator market is sub-segmented into the top entry, side entry, bottom entry, portable, and static. The model segment consists of large tank mixers, drum mixers, portable mixers, and others. Furthermore, the component segment is classified into heads, sealing systems, impellers, anchor, turbine, propeller, paddle, and others.

The industrial agitator is further divided on the basis of form that includes solid-solid mixture, solid-liquid mixture, liquid-liquid mixture, and liquid-gas mixture.

On the basis of the application segment, the industrial agitator is segmented chemical, mining, food & beverages, pharmaceutical, paint and coatings, cosmetics, and others.

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the Industrial Agitator is segmented into four different regions namely North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World.

North America is presumed to be the dominating region in industrial agitator market. The U.S. Canada and Mexico are the leading countries in this region. This is due to advanced technological infrastructure, which encourages local manufacturers to innovate and design the agitators according to various industrial verticals. Furthermore, Asia Pacific is also anticipated to be the fastest growing region in the industrial agitator market over the forecast period. India, Japan, and China are the leading countries in the region owing to surging industrialization and increased investment from advanced economies to boost the manufacturing sector. Europe is anticipated to have a substantial growth over the forecast period.

Latest Industry News

Cortec, a leading manufacturer of high-quality API chokes, valves and manifolds, and Louisiana Economic Development (LED) investing the US $2.5 mn for Cortec’s industrial coatings facility in Port Allen, LA. 18 JUL 2018

Huntsman Corp. has opened a multi-purpose facility at the Amata Vietnam Industrial Park, near Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. 24 AUG 2018

