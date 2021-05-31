Large-scale LNG Terminals Market Forthcoming Developments, Growth Challenges, Opportunities 2025

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global (United States, European Union and China) Large-scale LNG Terminals Market Research Report 2019-2025” new report to its research database. The report spread across 110 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

Rising focus on shale gas production has changed the demand-supply demographic of several energy producing regions across the globe in the past few years. The shale boom in the U.S. is on the verge of making North America, a major importer of crude oil and natural gas in the past years, an exporter of LNG.

The global consumption of LNG is also mounting owing to its cleaner nature compared to conventional petroleum-based fuels. With emission control norms becoming increasingly strict across the globe, domestic, commercial, and industrial sectors will be compelled to switch to cleaner fuels such as LNG in the near future. This factor will also provide a big boost to the overall development of the large-scale LNG terminals market in the next few years.

In 2019, the market size of Large-scale LNG Terminals is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Large-scale LNG Terminals.

This report studies the global market size of Large-scale LNG Terminals, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Large-scale LNG Terminals production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Linde AG

Royal Dutch Shell plc.

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Santos Limited

Chevron Corporation

PETROLIAM NASIONAL BERHAD (PETRONAS)

Statoil ASA

ConocoPhillips Company

Gasum Oy

Rosneft

Nippon Gas Co

Segment by Regions

United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central and South America

Market Segment by Product Type

Liquefaction

Regasification

Market Segment by Application

Commercial

Industrial

Residential

