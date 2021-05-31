Latest Business Study on Civil Aviation Flight Training And Simulation Market Expected to Grow with High CAGR During Forecast Period 2016-2022
Description
Flight simulation entails the artificial recreation of flight that replicates the environment in which the aircraft functions, often employed to train pilots, inspect design details, performance evaluation, and many other research purposes.
Civil aerospace simulation technologies are of two broad types – full flight simulation (FFS) and flight simulation training devices (FSTDs).
An FSTD simulates only the cockpit controls while an FFS replicates particular plane models, sometimes even offering up to all six degrees of freedom
Other detailed types of flight simulator technologies include Part Task Trainers (PTT), System Trainers, and Cockpit Procedure Trainers (CPT).
Despite the slowdown the aviation market is currently undergoing, passenger traffic and total aircraft units sold have been on a constant rise, warranting a need for skilled and talented pilots. Due to sheer demand and number of players out there, the market is highly competitive, with vendors relying heavily on advancement in product technology and aftermarket services. With factors such as these into play, it is clear that the market is expected to grow and deliver solely on innovation in design and functionality in upcoming models.
The Global Civil Aviation Flight Training and Simulation Market is segmented based on type into Full Flight Simulation, Flight Simulation Training Devices, Part Task Trainers, System Trainers, and Cockpit Procedure Trainers, of which the former two segments dominate in terms of higher market share. The market can also be segmented based on aircraft type into regional jets, narrow body/single aisle, and wide body aircrafts.
Regionally, the market is segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle-East and Africa, and South America. At present, North America has the highest market share globally, majorly due to high aerospace research activity in the region and prevalence of related end-user industries. In terms of growth, Asia-Pacific is expected to gain significantly during the forecast period, owing to growing passenger-traffic and aircraft sales in the region.
Key players in the global civil aviation flight training and simulation market include CAE, L-3 Link, FSI, Rockwell Collins, AXIS Flight Training Systems, Frasca International, IndraSistemas, Sim Industries, and Havelsan among many others.
This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.
