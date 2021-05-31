Market Survey: Global Amines Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period of (2018 – 2023) | 360 Market Updates

Amines Market (2018 – 2023) research report provides List of manufacturers, regional analysis, segmentation by type & applications and the actual process of whole Amines industry. Amines Market report delivers a detailed study of present and upcoming Opportunities to clarify future investment in the market.

List of Major Key players operating in the Global Amines Market are –

Air Products and Chemicals Inc.

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Alkyl Amines

Arkema

BASF SE

Celanese Corporation

Clariant International Ltd.

DowDuPont

Huntsman Corporation

INEOS

Invista

LyondellBasell Industries N.V.

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company

Inc.

Rhodia

SABIC

Solvay S.A.

Taminco Corporation

The amines market is expected to grow at a moderate rate during the forecast period (2018 – 2023). The Asia-Pacific region is estimated to lead the market owing to its rapid growth in personal care products.

Soaring Demand in Personal Care Products to Lead the Market

Amine is one of the cheapest and the most easily available raw material for personal care products. Amines are used in the manufacture of various personal care products, such as hand lotions, soaps, cosmetic creams, shaving creams, laundry detergents, body washes, shampoos, cosmetics, fragrances, and hair dyes, among others. The growing purchasing power of middle-class population is leading people to spend more on comfort and beauty. Thus, growth in the use of personal care products is expected to boost the demand for amines.

The growing demand for pesticides from developing countries is due to the increased importance on crop yield and efficiency. The pesticide section is driven by the increasing use of herbicide-resistant crops. However, the increasing usage of bio-based products in agriculture, especially in developed countries of North America, is restraining the market for amines.

The development of new wood preservation chemicals, construction chemicals, and agro-chemicals is opening up newer applications for products related to the amine market, thereby, providing the market with an opportunity for growth.

Increasing Application Base

One of the major products of amines is ethylamine, which accounts for the greatest global market share, as it has a large variety of applications in agrochemicals, plastics, dyes, rubber industry, and textiles. The demand for another major product of amines, i.e. fatty amines, is running high owing to its increasing applications.

Asia-Pacific Region to Lead the Market

Asia-Pacific accounts for the highest share and is also expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Japan is the biggest consumer of beauty products, followed by China in the Asia-Pacific region. The cosmetics & personal care industry has been the one industry that has been unaffected by economic and socio-political changes. It is known as the recession-free industry. The Asia-Pacific region has been the fastest growing regional market for shaving creams, which has also led to the growth of the amines market as they are a major raw material for shaving creams. The major manufacturers have also been launching new products and increasing their production facilities to meet the growing demand for personal care products, in this region.

Global Amines Market: Regional Segment Analysis (Regional Production Volume, Consumption Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate 2018-2023):

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain and Benelux)

(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain and Benelux) Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

(China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Australia) Latin America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia)

(Brazil, Argentina and Colombia) The Middle East and Africa

