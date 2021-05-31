Market Survey: Global Spices and Herbs Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period of (2018 – 2023) | 360 Market Updates

Spices and Herbs Market (2018 – 2023) research report provides List of manufacturers, regional analysis, segmentation by type & applications and the actual process of whole Spices and Herbs industry. Spices and Herbs Market report delivers a detailed study of present and upcoming Opportunities to clarify future investment in the market.

“ Spices and Herbs Market report is expected to register a CAGR of 7.1% over a five years forecast period.”

List of Major Key players operating in the Global Spices and Herbs Market are –

All-season Herbs Pvt. Ltd

Associated British Foods Plc

Bart Ingredients

Doehler Gmbh

DS Group

Frontier CoOp

Goya Foods

Inc.

Kraft Heinz Co.

Mccormick & Company

Olam International

Sensient Technologies

Worlée Gruppe

Market Insight

Globally, the spice and herb extracts market is expected to register a CAGR of 7.1% from 2018 to 2023. This market was estimated to be valued at USD 6.91 billion in 2017.

The market for spice and herb extracts consists of celery, cumin, chili, coriander, cardamom, oregano, pepper, basil, ginger, thyme and other types of herb extracts. They are available in both, tincture and powdered form, and are in high demand for their flavoring, seasoning and aromatic attributes. The spice and herb extract market has a good trade potential, especially for small-scale farmers in regions like Asia-Pacific, where climatic conditions are favorable, and there is a significant local demand for spice and herb extracts. A large proportion of extracts traded in both, local and export markets, are produced by small-scale farmers.

International Cuisine to Drive the Herb and Spice Market

The key drivers leading to the growth of the spice and herb extract markets are the increased availability of international cuisines in the major economies, shifting consumer focus towards natural products, increasing demand for convenience foods and rising preference for botanical flavors among consumers. Many companies, like Doehler, are focusing on natural herb & spice extracts as they are becoming popular in every segment of the food and beverage industry and offer plenty of scope for new and attractive taste creations. The inconsistencies in the prices and high cost of production are primary challenges hampering the growth of the market.

There is a significant scope for small and medium-sized exporters in the herb and spice extract market, especially from those belonging to the European region, in case they adopt sustainability measures. There has been an increased focus and investments in the food and beverage industry, to develop new flavors and aromas using spice and herb extracts mainly for convenience foods and confectionery segments. The growing demand for natural preservatives has opened a line of markets for herb and spice extracts. Many consumers are becoming aware of the curative properties of herbs and spices extracts. This has led to the increased market for the use of these spice and herb extracts in the nutraceuticals and cosmetic industry.

Chilly and Pepper Leads the Market

The spice and herb extract market is segmented by type and application. By type, spice and herb extracts are further segmented into celery, cumin, chili, coriander, cardamom, oregano, pepper, basil, ginger, thyme and other types of extracts. The major demand is for chilly and pepper extracts,

There is a “Growing preference for organic spices” which is an additional driver for the growth of this market.

Spice and herb extracts have their applications in the food, beverage and pharmaceutical industries. In the food segment, they are used in dairy, dressings and marinades, meat and poultry, snacks and others. In beverages, they are used in soft drinks, tea and herbal drinks, alcoholic beverages, and other applications. For example, herbal extracts are added to lassi, an Indian curd-based drink that is sold worldwide.

China, India and Vietnam Leading the Supply Side- Spice and Herb Extract Market

North America herb and spice market has the largest market for spice and herb extracts, followed by Europe. Most of the EU countries like the UK and Germany do not have suitable agro-climatic conditions to cultivate most spices and herbs; hence, they depend heavily on imports from moderate – or semi-tropical countries. However, some specific spices and herbs are produced in the EU, mainly in Eastern region and some Southern European countries. The European region is known to be a global trading center for spice and herb extracts, not only regarding imports from producing countries but also in trading among its members and other countries. Developing countries are the major suppliers, led by countries such as China, India and Vietnam. The Asia-Pacific region itself is an emerging market as these extracts act as key ingredients in the local cuisine. In North America, the spice and herb extract market for these extracts is driven by a rise in the street and convenience food culture. In the South American and African regions, the market has a high local demand and is less import dependent. The consumers prefer extracts of those herbs and spices that are grown locally and through organic methods.

Recent Industry Insight

2016- Spice and herb extract market-“Dohler acquires Teawolf. Strengthens its position in trending botanical extracts.”

Competitive Landscape

Major Players – ALL-SEASON HERBS PVT. LTD, ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS PLC, BART INGREDIENTS, DOEHLER GMBH , DS GROUP, FRONTIER COOP, GOYA FOODS, INC., KRAFT HEINZ CO., MCCORMICK & COMPANY, OLAM INTERNATIONAL, SENSIENT TECHNOLOGIES and WORLÉE GRUPPE, among others.

Global Spices and Herbs Market: Regional Segment Analysis (Regional Production Volume, Consumption Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate 2018-2023):

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain and Benelux)

(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain and Benelux) Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

(China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Australia) Latin America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia)

(Brazil, Argentina and Colombia) The Middle East and Africa

