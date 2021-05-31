Micro-LED Display Market is projected to reach at $1,945.6 million by 2025 | Apple, Samsung, Sony Corporation, Oculus, VueReal, LG Display, Play Nitride, eLUX, Rohinni

Micro-LED display is an emerging technology, which offer reduced energy consumption as compared to the conventional LCD and OLED display systems. In addition, this display possesses potential performance advantages over OLED and LCD displays such as lower latency, high contrast ratio, and high color saturation.

The global micro-LED display market is expected to register significant growth during the forecast period, owing to rise in demand for bright & power-efficient display panels and increase in preference of electronic giants towards micro-LED display. However, high cost of this display is expected to restrain the market growth.

Micro-LED Display Market Segment by Manufacturers:

Apple Inc., Samsung, Sony Corporation, Oculus, VueReal, LG Display, Play Nitride, eLUX, Rohinni LLC, Aledia.

According to a recent report published by Publisher, titled, Micro-LED Display Market by Product, Application, and Industry Vertical: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025, the global micro-LED display market was valued at $22.9 million in 2018, and is projected to reach at $1,945.6 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 89.2% from 2018 to 2025.

Micro-LED Display Market Segment by Product: Large-scale Display, Small-& Medium-sized Display, Micro Display.

Micro-LED Display Market Segment by Applications: Smartphone & Tablet, TV, PC & laptop, Smartwatch, Others.

Global Analysis and Forecasts by Industry Vertical: Consumer Electronics, Entertainment & Sports, Automotive, Retail, Government & Defense, Others.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4 WORLD Micro-LED Display MARKET BY TYPE

CHAPTER 5 GLOBAL Micro-LED Display MARKET BY END USER

CHAPTER 6 GLOBAL Micro-LED Display MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

CHAPTER 7 COMPANY PROFILE

