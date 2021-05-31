Military Power Solutions Market |Global Industry Trends, Share, Size and Forecast Report By 2025

Global Military Power Solutions Industry was valued at USD 5.83 Billion in the year 2017. Global Military Power Solutions Industry is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2018 to reach USD 11.68 Billion by the year 2025. North America region holds the highest Industry share in 2017 and Asia-Pacific Industry is considered as the fastest growing Industry in the forecasted period. At a country level, U.S is projected to grow strongly in the coming years.

Major market players in Military Power Solutions Industry are SFC Energy AG, Denchi Power Ltd., Enersys, Eaglepicher Technologies, Raytheon Company, Saft, Advanced Conversion, Technology Inc., Energy Technologies, Inc., Arotech Corporation, Concorde Battery Corporation and overview of 10 companies is also provided in the report. Rising research and development expenses to cater changing demand of end users. Similarly, growth strategies such as acquisition, merger, and expansion of the distribution network were few techniques adopted by most of Tier 1 and Tier 2 manufacturers in recent years.

SWOT Analysis of Military Power Solutions Industry:

Strength:

Development in Modern Warfare Systems

Weakness:

Changing Military Regulations in different regions

Opportunities:

High-Efficiency Material Reshaping the Thermoelectric Generators Industry

Threats:

Underdeveloped Nuclear Power Technologies

The major shares of the Industry come from the Land segment, by platform in Global Military Power Solutions Industry. On the other hand, Medium power, by power for this Industry is expected to grow at highest CAGR during years 2018-2025.

Military Power Solutions Industry Segmentation:

By Power

• High Power

• Medium Power

• Low Power

By Platform

• Air

• Land

• Naval

By Source

• Solar Power

• Generators

• Batteries Engine

• Energy Harvesters

• Fuel Cells

By Region

North America

• USA

• Canada

Europe

• Germany

• U.K.

• France

• Italy

• Rest of Europe

APAC

• China

• India

• Japan

• Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

