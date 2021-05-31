Military Robotics Systems Market – Trends, CAGR by Technology, Key Players, Regions, Cost, Revenue and Forecast to 2024

Market Highlights:

A fully manned, capable, and well-trained workforce is a key component of military readiness. Robotics and autonomous systems (RAS) help the military penetrate high-risk areas and provide support in contested environments to increase reach, capacity, and protection.

Autonomous Systems Market is Estimated to Register a CAGR of Nearly 13% During the Forecast Period 2018-2024

RAS are increasingly becoming important to ensure freedom to maneuver and mission accomplishment with the least possible risk to soldiers. They allow armies to improve combat effectiveness and emphasize human-machine collaboration.

The global military robotics and autonomous systems market has been segmented on the basis of type, operation, application, platform, and region.

On the basis of type, the global military robotics and autonomous systems market has been divided into unmanned ground vehicles, unmanned marine vehicles, and unmanned air vehicles. The unmanned ground vehicles segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period as there is an increasing demand for land robots in several applications including counter-IED operations and reconnaissance.

RAS that operate in the sea, land, and air can provide significant operational advantage, while increasing safety and mission speed and reducing the burden on troops, field workers, and first responders.

Based on operation, the global military robotics and autonomous systems market has been classified as remote controlled, semi-autonomous, and fully autonomous. The autonomous segments are expected to exhibit the higher CAGRs in the coming years; this can be attributed to the growing demand for fully and semi-autonomous military robots.

By application, the global military robotics and autonomous systems market has been divided into search and rescue, explosive disarmament, fire support, reconnaissance, logistics support, and others. The search and rescue segment is expected to be the fastest-growing during the review period. RAS are expected to provide advanced situational awareness and improve the lethality of air-ground teams configured with manned and unmanned combat systems in search and rescue operations.

Key Players:

The key players in the global military robotics and autonomous systems market are Lockheed Marin Corporation (US), QinetiQ (UK), SAAB AB (Sweden), Elbit System Ltd (Israel), Endeavor Robotics (US), Safran (France), Cobham PLC (UK), Northrup Grumman Corporation (US), Israel Aerospace Industries (Israel), and Thales Group (France).

