Modern Business Report on Digital Forensics Market by Demand 2016-2022
Today we live in a connected world where every data of our existence and interests is available online be it of an individual or an organization. This huge volume of personalized data is potential goldmine to hackers and phishers who can access it. Accessing such data for personal gains is illegal and such a crime comes under cybercrime. Investigation into such crimes is termed as digital forensics. Such an investigation is carried out in a three-stage process beginning with exhibit acquisition, investigation and analysis with the crime reported.
The growth in cybercrimes fueled with rising safety concern has led to design and development of new tools for investigation. The forensic technology not only aids in back-tracking of crime but also helps prevent happening of crimes and theft of company data. A country?s core sectors such as defense, banking, aviation, health care, education, IT and power should never be compromised at the hands of cybercrime. The rapid development of forensic tools and competition in the market has reduced the prices creating an affordability for all.
Though all internet and digital based crimes are categorized under digital forensics an elaborate segmentation can be done based on the different channels used as,
Computer Forensics
Network Forensics
Cloud Forensics
Mobile Device Forensics
Database Forensics
Opportunity Sectors
Health Care
Education
Banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI)
Defence and Aerospace
Law Enforcement
Transportation and Logistics
Information Technology
Some of the leading players in the global digital forensics market are
U.S.: AccessData Group LLC, Binary Intelligence LLC, CISCO, FireEye Inc., Guidance Software Inc., IBM Corporation, LogRhythm Inc., Paraben Corporation
Australia: NUIX
