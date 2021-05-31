Needle-free Injection Systems Market is estimated to reach $23,116 million by 2023 | Antares Pharma, Endo International, PenJet Corporation, Crossject Needle-Free Injection Systems, PharmaJet, Medical International Technology, INJEX Pharma

Needle-free injectors are used to administer drugs and vaccines into patients without pricking the skin as done in case of conventional needles. The global needle-free injection system market was valued at $8,166 million in 2016, and is estimated to reach $23,116 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 16.0% from 2017 to 2023. The market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period owing to improved immunization coverage, increase in demand for self-injection devices, prevalence of chronic diseases, incidence of communicable diseases due to needle stick injuries, and reduction in healthcare costs. However, dearth of trained personnel and limitation in usage for intravenous administration restrict the market growth.

The global needle-free injection system market is segmented on the basis of product, source of power, type, usability, site of delivery, application, end user, and region. Based on product, it is bifurcated into fillable and prefilled needle-free injection systems. Based on source of power, it is divided into spring-based and gas-propelled/air forced injector systems. According to type, the market is categorized into liquid-based, projectile/depot-based, and powder-based. On the basis of usability, it is divided into disposable and reusable needle-free injectors.

Needle-free Injection Systems Market Segment by Manufacturers:

Antares Pharma, Inc., Endo International plc, PenJet Corporation, Crossject Needle-Free Injection Systems, PharmaJet, Medical International Technology, Inc., INJEX Pharma AG, National Medical Products Inc., Valeritas, Inc., European Pharma Group.

Needle-free Injection Systems Market Segment by Type: Liquid-based, Projectile/Depot-based, Powder-based.

Needle-free Injection Systems Market Segment by Applications: Vaccine Delivery, Insulin Delivery, Pain Management, Others.

Global Analysis and Forecasts by Site of Delivery: Subcutaneous Injectors, Intramuscular Injectors, Intradermal Injectors.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors.

It offers an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and dynamics through 2016-2023 to identify the upcoming market opportunities.

Recent industry trends and developments and the future opportunities are also covered.

Extensive knowledge about the key market players and their strategies is provided.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrain the growth of the market is provided.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4 WORLD Needle-free Injection Systems MARKET BY TYPE

CHAPTER 5 GLOBAL Needle-free Injection Systems MARKET BY END USER

CHAPTER 6 GLOBAL Needle-free Injection Systems MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

CHAPTER 7 COMPANY PROFILE

