Neuroendoscopy Market 2018 is Anticipated to Reach US$ 5.1% Billion by 2023 and stand out as the biggest contributer to the globe | 360 Market Updates

Neuroendoscopy Market (2018 – 2023) research report provides List of manufacturers, regional analysis, segmentation by type & applications and the actual process of whole Neuroendoscopy industry. Neuroendoscopy Market report delivers a detailed study of present and upcoming Opportunities to clarify future investment in the market.

“ Neuroendoscopy Market report is expected to register a CAGR of 5.1% over a five years forecast period.”

List of Major Key players operating in the Global Neuroendoscopy Market are –

Ackermann Instrumente Gmbh

Adeor Medical Ag

B. Braun Melsungen Ag

Clarus Medical

Karl Storz Gmbh & Co. Kg

Locamed Ltd

Machida Endoscope Co.

Ltd

Schindler Endoskopie Technologie Gmbh

Tonglu Wanhe Medical Instrument Co.

Ltd

And Visionsense Corporation

The neuroendoscopy devices market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period. Neuroendoscopy is a minimally invasive surgical procedure in which the neurosurgeon removes the tumor through small holes (about the size of a dime) in the skull or through the mouth or nose. Factors such favorable government initiatives, rising prevalence of neurological disorders, and benefits of neuroendoscopic surgery over conventional brain surgery are driving the growth of this market. The report segments the global neuroendoscopy devices market by product, application, usability, and region.

Benefits of Neuroendoscopic Surgery Over Conventional Brain Surgery

Neuroendoscopy is performed using an endoscope on the end to allow the neurosurgeon to navigate and access the tumor. To remove a tumor or take a sample of it (a biopsy), neurosurgeons attach special instruments to the endoscope, often an additional endoscope with forceps and scissors on the end, as opposed to conventional open brain surgery, which requires more time for healing post-surgery and induces less pain. Also, neuroendoscopic procedures cause minimal scarring in patients. These benefits are being considered widely in the medical community and therefore, these procedures are becoming more common worldwide. This will lead to the growth of the market in the upcoming years. Other factors that will affect the growth of this market include rising prevalence of neurological disorders and favorable government initiatives.

High Cost of Neuroendoscopy Procedures & Equipment

Neuroendoscopy is a procedure that is under constant development as research continues to make it more effective to suit the needs of more indications. Being a novel technology, this can be expensive for the patients to use. Also, as there are less number of trained professionals in the healthcare industry and a high demand for trained professionals, and as a result, the cost for the overall procedure goes up substantially. This will act as a major restraint for the growth of this market.

Asia-Pacific to Emerge as the Fastest Growing Region

The market is dominated by North America, followed by Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (RoW). The dominance of the North American market is attributed to factors such as favorable government initiatives, rising prevalence of neurological disorders, increasing investments by hospitals to purchase new neuroendoscopy equipment, and increasing research activities.

Global Neuroendoscopy Market: Regional Segment Analysis (Regional Production Volume, Consumption Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate 2018-2023):

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain and Benelux)

(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain and Benelux) Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

(China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Australia) Latin America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia)

(Brazil, Argentina and Colombia) The Middle East and Africa

Key Questions Answered About Neuroendoscopy Market:

What is the market size and growth rate of the global and regional market by various segments?

What is the market size and growth rate of the Neuroendoscopy market for selective countries?

Which region or sub-segment is selected is expected to drive the market in the forecast period?

What factors are estimated to drive and restrain the market growth?

What are the key technological and Neuroendoscopy market trends shaping the market?

What are the key companies operating in the market?

Which company accounted for the highest market share?

Neuroendoscopy Market Report TOC Includes:

Introduction of Neuroendoscopy Market Research Approach and Methodology Neuroendoscopy Market Overview Neuroendoscopy Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Company Profiles Appendix

