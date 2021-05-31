New Case Study C4isr Systems Market by Growth And Demand 2016-2022
Description
Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (often abbreviated to C4ISR) is a very broad term that refers to systems, procedures, and techniques used to collect and disseminate information. While each of these is a field in itself, all work in coherence with each other to provide actionable information and intelligence that is of specific interest to the military.
End Users
The market report on C4ISR Systems can be of specific interest to a target audience including (but not limited to) defence system manufacturers, armed services, defence software providers, sub-component manufacturers, OEMs (original equipment manufacturers), component suppliers, and all other departments pertaining to C4ISR.
The market is expected to register a compound annual growth rate of XX% over the forecast period 2017-2022. Primary growth-driving factors include increasing amount of data generated across the industry, growing demand for market and competitive intelligence, and the growing significance of electronic warfare in recent times. Also notable is the development and acceptance of CREW (counter radio electronic warfare) systems in the field of electronic warfare.
Another important factor contributing towards the market’s growth in the forthcoming years is the inclusion of systems that are frameworked around Android and iOS operating systems. This would provide much more sophisticated mobile assistance to stationed troops and improve situational awareness by a huge degree in the battlefield. The market did face slight hurdles in recent times, majorly attributed to cuts in defence expenditures in major defence-spending nations.
The market is segmented on the basis of different parameters, chief ones being by application, by platform, and by component.
By Application – Intelligence, Electronic Warfare, Surveillance and Reconnaissance, Computers, Communication, and Command and Control
By Platform – Land, Naval, and Airborne
Amongst these, the land based C4ISR Systems segment is expected to dominate the others owing to most of the defence applications being land based exercises.
By Component – EW Hardware, Application Software, Display Consoles, Communication Networks, and Networking Technologies
Amongst these, the communication network segment is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period.
Regionally, the market is segregated into Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and the Rest of the World. The North American segment currently dominates the other segments in terms of total share in the global market and is expected to hold its position throughout the forecast period. Asia-Pacific, on the other hand, is expected to register the highest growth rate in the forthcoming years. This comes as a result of growing military expenditure by emerging economies such as India, China, and Korea among many others in the region.
Key players in the global C4ISR systems market include Raytheon, Lockheed Martin, Elbit Systems, BAE Systems, Northrop Grumman, Kongsberg Gruppen, CACI, Harris, Thales Group, Booz Allen Hamilton, and General Dynamics Mission Systems.
Report Contents
Global C4ISR Systems Market segments
Global C4ISR Systems Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities
Global C4ISR Systems Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022
Supply & Demand Value Chain
Global C4ISR Systems Market – Current Trends
Competition & Major Companies
Technology and R&D Status
Porters Five Force Analysis
Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players
North America
US and Canada
Latin America
Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America
Western Europe
EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)
Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)
Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Russia
Poland
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia and New Zealand
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East and Africa
GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)
South Africa
North Africa
Rest of Middle East and Africa
This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.
Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)
Consumer and Pricing Analysis
Market dynamics of the industry
Market Segmentation
Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value
Recent trends inGlobal C4ISR Systems Market and impact
Research Status and Technology Overview
Extensive Industry Structure Coverage