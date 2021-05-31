New Comprehensive Report on Surface Roughness Measurement Market 2018-2027 including key players: Hexagon AB, JENOPTIK AG, KEYENCE Corporation, Mahr, Mitutoyo Corporation, Starrett, Taylor Hobson (AMETEK.Inc), and Tokyo Seimitsu

Surface roughness is the finely spaced micro-irregularities on the surface texture, which is made up of three components, namely, waviness, evenness, and form. Surface roughness is defined as the shorter frequency of real surfaces relative to the troughs.

Increasing adoption of the improved manufacturing process and better product quality has fueled the growth for global surface roughness measurement market. However, absence of skilled workforce has curbed the growth for global surface roughness measurement market. Besides, rising acceptance of non-contact measurement technique is providing a lucrative opportunity for the worldwide surface roughness measurement market.

Carl Zeiss (ZEISS International), EXTECH (FLIR Systems), Hexagon AB, JENOPTIK AG, KEYENCE Corporation, Mahr, Mitutoyo Corporation, Starrett, Taylor Hobson (AMETEK.Inc), and Tokyo Seimitsu

The global surface roughness measurement market is segmented on the basis of component, surface type, technique and vertical. On the basis of component, the surface roughness measurement market is segmented into probes, frame grabbers, lighting equipment, cameras, sensing technology, interface standards, imaging technology, processors, and others. The surface roughness measurement market on the basis of the surface type is classified into 2D and 3D. Based on technique, the surface roughness measurement market is segmented into contact and non-contact. The surface roughness measurement market on the basis of the vertical is classified into automobile, aerospace and defence, optics and metal bearing, medical and pharmaceuticals, semiconductor, energy & power, and others.

It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The surface roughness measurement market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of eighteen countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Introduction Key Takeaways Surface Roughness Measurement Market Landscape Market – Key Industry Dynamics Surface Roughness Measurement Market Analysis- Global Analysis Surface Roughness Measurement Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Component Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Surface Type Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Technique Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Vertical Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Geographical Analysis Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Industry Landscape Competitive Landscape Surface Roughness Measurement Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix

