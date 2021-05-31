Nursing Care Facilities Global Market Report 2018 – Emeritus Corporation, Extendicare, Gentiva Health Services, Genesis Healthcare, Kindred Healthcare

ReportsWeb.com added “Nursing Care Facilities Market – Global Trends, 2018 Analysis and 2021 Forecasts” report to its research database. This Report is spread across 125 Pages and Supported by 06 Company Leaders.

Nursing Care Facilities Market Global Report 2018 provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global nursing care facilities market.

The nursing care facilities offer long term and short-term care for individuals who need rehabilitation services or individuals who suffer from serious or persistent health issues. These establishments provide traditional nursing services and the other is skilled nursing services.

The global nursing care facilities market was valued at $238 billion in 2017. North America was the largest geographic region accounting for $98.7 billion or 41.5% of the global market. The USA was the largest country accounting for $86.1 billion or 36.2% of the global nursing care facilities market.

Companies Mentioned: Emeritus Corporation, Extendicare Inc, Gentiva Health Services Inc., Genesis Healthcare Corp., Kindred Healthcare Inc

Scope:

Markets Covered: Convalescent Homes or Convalescent Hospitals; Nursing Homes; Assisted Living Facilities For The Elderly With Nursing Care; Rest Homes With Nursing Care; Inpatient Care Hospices;

Countries: Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Spain, Russia, UK, USA and Australia.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East And Africa

Time series: Five years historic and forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP, Expenditure Per Capita, The Nursing Care Facilities Indicators Comparison.

Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report is sourced using end notes.

