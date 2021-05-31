Organic Fertilizers Market Anticipated to Mask a Significant CAGR of 6.9% During the Forecast Period 2016-2024

The global Organic fertilizers Market is segmented By Source:-Plant, Animal, Micro-organisms:- Azospirillum, Cyanobacteria, Phosphate Solubilizing Bacteria, Azolla, Aulosira, Rhizobium, Azetobactor and Others; By Product Type:- Peat Based, Manure Based and Others; By Application:-Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses, Fruits & Vegetables and Others; By Form:-Solid, Semi-Solid and Liquid; and by regions. Organic fertilizers market is anticipated to mask a significant CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period i.e. 2016-2024.

Organic fertilizers are basically manures derived from animal excreta, animal matter, plant matter as well as human excreta. Organic fertilizers are carbon-based compound that increases the productivity along with the growth quality of plants, enrich the soil and benefits the insects living in the soil as well. Organic fertilizer application ensures food safety and free from harmful chemicals. Organic Fertilizers unlike chemical fertilizers are quickly perishable thus being environmental friendly in nature.

North-America along with Europe is expected to be the leading market of organic fertilizers globally due to the availability of large land spaces for farming purposes and favorable climatic conditions. Asia-Pacific however is anticipated to be a profitable market due to the presence of large agricultural lands and increasing government initiative and subsidies promoting towards making farming greener and chemical free is anticipated to make the organic fertilizers market grow in the region.

Growing Government Initiatives

Use of chemical fertilizers and pesticides have reduced the soil quality significantly which in turn affects the produce quality as well as quantity of various crop and plant products adversely of a region, thus making the government step into reinforcing initiatives and subsidies to make farming cleaner and greener as well as chemical free, which is expected to increase the market growth over the forecast period around the globe.

However, the increased rate of opting chemical fertilizers among the farmer population due to cheaper product availability and lack of awareness about the benefits of using organic fertilizers is expected to hamper the organic fertilizers market growth over the forecast period.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global organic fertilizers market which includes company profiling of Italpollina SpA, Fertikal N.V., Multiplex Group, Gujarat Bio Organics Pvt. Ltd., Walt’s Organic Fertilizer, BioSTAR Organics, California Organic Fertilizers, Madras Fertilizers Limited and ScottsMiracle-Gro. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global organic fertilizers market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

